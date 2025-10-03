The Five Most Revealing Stats To The Start Of Steelers’ Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers are through the first month of the season. There are still 13 games to play that will define the team’s season, not to mention whatever happens in the playoffs. But with the month of September to look back on, here are five interesting and revealing stats of what the team has done so far.

Run Success Rate – 52.1 percent

For all the struggles the running game has had, and it’s been a problem, the Steelers’ run success rate is impressive. Not just impressive but historic. To put that 52.1 percent success rate in perspective, if that number were to hold the entire season, it would be Pittsburgh’s highest figure since matching it in 1988. The last time the Steelers were above it came in 1983 (52.6 percent).

Kenneth Gainwell’s career game boosted his season numbers, giving him a 62.9 percent run success rate. Jaylen Warren’s number is a strong 53.5 percent, while TE Connor Heyward did his part with a successful “QB” sneak in last Sunday’s win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Time will tell if this number can sustain. Odds are, it’ll come down a little bit. But staying in even the high 40s for the year will be a great sign for the running game and by extension, the offense.

Jonnu Smith – 5.1 Yards per reception

A weird one from Smith. He’s been targeted quite a bit this season. That’s not the issue. But everything has been underneath. Averaging 5.1- per reception on 14 catches is absurdly low, especially considering he has a 21-yard reception on the season. His other 13 grabs are averaging under 4 yards. To put that number in perspective, nine players are averaging more per rush than Smith is per catch. His average depth of target? A measly 0.4 yards. From 2018-24, his average was 5.2 yards.

For further context, the only players with 15-plus targets and a lower ADOT are all running backs. The next-closest non-running back is Tennessee’s Chig Okonkwo at 4.2.

Smith’s numbers will rise this season. It’s not going to take much to boost the figure. But his production is emblematic of the current Pittsburgh passing game. A bunch of quick passes with the goal of letting players gain YAC.

Aaron Rodgers – 2.52 second throw time

Entering Thursday night football, Rodgers’ snap-to-throw time was the fastest in football. Known for a quick release, his number is still substantially quicker than last season with the New York Jets of 2.69 seconds. Pittsburgh’s offensive line has done better in protecting Rodgers, but he’s also protecting himself by getting the ball out before the rush can get home.

It’s one reason why players like Jonnu Smith and DK Metcalf have such funky numbers. And the Steelers RPO-heavy offense is playing a role in this figure. Pittsburgh’s offense is playing unlikely any other in football and radically different than it has in recent years. The closest the Steelers have offered to this was 2021, when Ben Roethlisberger had an absurdly low 2.38 second throw time.

Defense – On Pace For 59.5 Sacks

It might be too early to call it the return of Blitzburgh, but Pittsburgh’s pass rush has come alive the last two weeks. The Steelers have totaled 11 sacks over that span, giving them 14 on the season. That puts them on pace for 59.5 sacks this year. Even if Pittsburgh finishes somewhere in the 50s, it’s a massive increase from the paltry 40 the group registered a year ago.

Stop the run. Rush the passer. Create turnovers. The three pillars of how Pittsburgh’s supposed to play defense and that vision is rounding into form.

Turnover Differential: +7

The not-so-secret to Pittsburgh’s sustained regular season success, the reason why the Steelers don’t bottom out, is because of turnover differential. A simple but critical stat that so-often determines winners and losers. Pittsburgh is routinely at the top of these charts. This year, the team is plus-7 with 10 takeaways and only three giveaways. The Steelers have won or tied the turnover battle in all four games. Entering Thursday night, only six other teams can say the same: Buffalo, Jacksonville, Philadelphia, Seattle, Los Angeles Rams, Seahawks, and surprisingly enough, the 0-4 New Orleans Saints.

On the season, only the Jaguars at plus-9 are better than the Steelers. Last year, Pittsburgh finished second in this category. In 2023, the team tied for third. The last time the Steelers finished outside the top 10 was 2021, and the last time they finished negative was 2018. That allows Pittsburgh to punch above its weight and win a high rate of close games.