The Bill Belichick College Experiment May Soon Screech To A Halt

This isn’t Pittsburgh Steelers news or related to the team in any fashion. But there is a strong group of Steelers’ Nation who loathe former New England Patriots’ head coach and nemesis Bill Belichick. For those who fall in that camp, this is your story. Hired by North Carolina as a first-time college football head coach, the experiment has gone from fascinating to flames. The school might quickly grab the extinguisher.

Following a blowout loss to Clemson on Saturday, reports have only ramped up that the school is close to ending the Belichick era. 247’s Andrew Jones reported the Tar Heels are searching for an “exit strategy” and could use recruiting and rules violations to lower his buyout.

The Guardian’s Ollie Connolly took things another step, indicating Belichick is looking for an off-ramp. In a Wednesday tweet, he reported Belichick has broached discussions over a mutual buyout agreement to leave the school for either an NFL team or media opportunity should either arise. He notes there could be finality “within two weeks.”

Per sources: Bill Belichick has discussed buyout options with North Carolina’s hierarchy. Belichick has signalled a willingness to trigger his own $1 million buyout if he can find a soft landing with another team or in media — Ollie Connolly (@OllieConnolly) October 8, 2025

Connolly also reports that assistant coaches are already considering taking different jobs in 2026. Earlier this week, defensive assistant Armond Hawkins was reportedly suspended for violating NCAA rules after handing out sideline passes to a player’s family.

Late Wednesday night, Belichick and the Tar Heels offered statements in support of commitment of the program. The classic “vote of confidence” that comes near the end.

Statements from Carolina Athletics. pic.twitter.com/g8zn6WoxTW — UNC Tar Heels (@GoHeels) October 9, 2025

Though just five games into his tenure, Belichick’s time at Chapel Hill has been a disaster. North Carolina is 2-3 with wins over Charlotte and Richmond. The three losses have all been blowouts: 48-14 to TCU, 34-9 to UCF, and 38-10 to Clemson on Saturday. By halftime, the stands were mostly empty. Though Belichick undertook the challenge of a nearly entirely new roster, the on or off-field product has inspired little hope.

For months, Belichick has drummed up controversy over the role his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has within the program. But that’s fallen by the wayside from a slew of new stories in recent weeks. Multiple local outlets note chaos behind the scenes. Unhappy parents, unresponsive coaches, unfair treatment between stars and backups (i.e., those at the end of the roster not allowed to dress even for home games). The Hulu documentary that the program touted last month has been cancelled. Patriots’ scouts were banned from campus. Presumably, no booster is happy with what’s happening at any level of the program. Belichick would be far from the first NFL coach to be in over his head when giving it the literal college try.

Finding another NFL job could prove difficult. Belichick went two coaching cycles without interest, save for an interview with the Atlanta Falcons. Turning 74 before next season with just one winning season since 2020, there’s no compelling reason to give him a head coach job. A cushy media role would suit him better, and something Belichick’s proven to be enjoyable during his appearances on Inside The NFL and the Pat McAfee Show.

As others quickly pointed out, Belichick has become the reverse Urban Meyer—the revered NFL coach who incorrectly thought his skill set could translate to the college game. The only question may be: Meyer lasted 13 games. Will Belichick even make it that far?