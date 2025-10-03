‘That’s Who He Is’: Payton Wilson’s Chasedown Tackle What ‘You Come To Expect’ From Practice

Steelers second-year ILB Payton Wilson had his best game of the season last week, highlighted by a touchdown-saving, chasedown tackle. Although they eventually allowed a touchdown on fourth down, it helped them win the game. The tackle forced the Vikings to run four more plays, burning precious time at the end of the game. But that’s just what Wilson does, ILB coach Scott McCurley said.

‘It was an awesome thing for him. But kind of a thing you come to expect when you watch him practice and how he runs every day,” he said of Wilson via the Steelers’ website. “In training camp, it was always his thing, when a receiver caught a ball, it didn’t matter if it was DK [Metcalf] or not, he was trying to run him down.”

According to others elsewhere, Wilson would tell Metcalf he was faster and that he would catch him. Metcalf, of course, also famously recorded a chasedown tackle and scored an 80-yard catch-and-run last Sunday as well.

Payton Wilson, a highly decorated college linebacker, fell in the draft due to medical concerns. The Steelers took a chance on his talent and athleticism. While the jury is still out on how good he is, he certainly uses his athletic abilities. And that goes for practice just as much as in-stadium work.

“When it carries over to the game like that and you get an example in such a meaningful moment, and how it took an extra minute off the clock and how it played into us winning that game, it was awesome,” McCurley said of Wilson’s tackle. “That’s who he is. That’s the way he approaches the game, with that energy and effort, and that’s something you love about him.”

That tackle was one of 13 total tackles Wilson made on Sunday, a new career high. Among them were two tackles for loss, a statistic that the Steelers produced 10 of as a unit. They will need their inside linebackers to continue stepping up if they want to remain trending in the right direction.

Payton Wilson obviously loves football, which is partly fueled by multiple serious injuries that threatened to take it away. He doesn’t take practices for granted. Seeing those practices translate into games, though, is what separates those who have it from those who don’t.

Wilson struggled during the early portions of the season. It’s too early to say that he has suddenly, magically settled down, but he certainly had a better game. If he continues on this path, the Steelers won’t want to take him off the field as they have been.