‘That’s His Superpower:’ Mike Tomlin Praises Browns Rookie QB Dillon Gabriel

UPDATE (1:28 PM): Minutes after our original article was published of Mike Tomlin being less worried about facing QB Joe Flacco off the bench, the Cincinnati Bengals traded for Flacco. Our story has been updated to focus on Tomlin’s comments about Browns starting QB Dillon Gabriel.

________________________________________________________________________________________________

Welcome to the Cleveland Browns’ youth movement. A young offense looking to build, the group is led by rookie Dillon Gabriel. Who, in fact, isn’t a particularly young quarterback. He’s 25 years old, spent six years in college, and racked up big numbers. Mike Tomlin sees a player more NFL-ready than a typical rookie.

“He’s 25 years old. Hawaii native,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel Tuesday. “He’s a year older than than [Nick Herbig] to put perspective on it. He’s a six-year college player. He threw for over 18,000 yards in college – 155 touchdowns, 32 interceptions in terms of a TD-to-interception ratio. And so I think that in-helmet perspective, you can’t put a price tag on. He also threw for 10,000-plus yards in high school.

“And so he is a rookie new to the National Football League, but this guy’s thrown the football around a lot. He’s older and more experienced than most rookies. I think timely processing is his superpower and I think his experience and that superpower has been on display. And I think those are one of the central reasons why they went to him. He’s able to function and function with fluidity in an effort to minimize negativity when passing.”

Gabriel made his first NFL start this past Sunday. He completed 19-of-33 passes for 190 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in a narrow loss to the Minnesota Vikings. It wasn’t an elite performance, but he stood tall against a difficult Minnesota scheme. He spread the ball around to all his eligibles. Eight different Browns players caught one pass. He leaned on short throws to tight ends and running backs. Combined, the two positions accounted for 14 of Gabriel’s 19 completions. Taking away the quick game will be key to combating Gabriel.

Coming out of the draft, Gabriel was knocked for a lack of size. At 5-11, some were worried about his ability to play from the pocket and see over it. But he’s smart with a live arm and the Browns clearly weren’t deterred, selecting Gabriel in the third round. Cleveland followed that by drafting polarizing Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round. Following Flacco’s trade, Sanders will assume No. 2 duties.

Gabriel’s just one piece of an impactful Cleveland rookie class. First-round DL Mason Graham has started all five games this season. Former Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins has quickly become the lead back, posting his first 100-yard game Sunday in the Vikings loss. Undrafted WR Isaiah Bond, cleared of sexual assault charges, has increased his offensive role and picked up seven targets against Minnesota. Linebacker Carson Schwesinger leads the team in tackles, versatile TE Harold Fannin Jr. has logged significant snaps, and RB Dylan Sampson saw an early-season role before Judkins took the field.

Sunday’s game will be young and new. Youth versus wisdom. Cleveland is building toward the future. Pittsburgh is aiming to win now. If the last three seasons are any indication, the Browns and Steelers will wind up splitting the season series.