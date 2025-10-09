‘That’s A Tribute To Him’: Browns DC Credits Aaron Rodgers For Steelers’ YAC Plays

Aaron Rodgers has been much more impressive than most expected him to be. It’s not been perfect, but Rodgers has made the timely throws and been a key part in each of the Steelers’ three wins. That’s earning him a lot of praise from Jim Schwartz, the defensive coordinator tasked with stopping him Sunday when the Browns visit the Steelers.

“Yeah, he’s one of the great quarterbacks in the history of the NFL,” Schwartz said Thursday during his press conference. “He’s been an outstanding quarterback, a Super Bowl winner. We certainly have a lot of respect for him, and we’re gonna have to play our best.”

His job hasn’t been easy, as Rodgers has played behind an offensive line that failed to protect him to start the season. He was sacked seven times in the Steelers’ first two games, and there were legitimate worries that he might not make it through the year. During that same stretch, Pittsburgh couldn’t establish the run, with the offensive line being part of the reason.

In the Steelers’ Week 4 win in Dublin, both of those concerns were erased. Rodgers has now been sacked just two times during the last two games, and Pittsburgh finally figured out how to run the ball. Kenneth Gainwell picked up 99 of its 131 rushing yards in the win over Minnesota.

That was our first glimpse at Aaron Rodgers when the rest of the offense is working around him. And the result looked good. Rodgers was efficient, completing 18 of his 22 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown with a passer rating of 119.7. Admittedly, nearly half of those yards came on a DK Metcalf catch and run.

But it was a solid performance, and for the first time this year the Steelers won without asking Rodgers to do too much.

He’s making his living on those short, efficient throws. Some have criticized him, thinking his playmakers are making him look better. But Schwartz believes Rodgers deserves the credit.

“He’s putting the ball in positions that his guys can make plays,” Schwartz said. “So you’re a point guard, and you’re getting guys the ball, and they’re open. And they’re hitting layups, and wide-open jumpers, things like that. Well, that’s the way he’s playing quarterback. That’s a tribute to him. Number one, he’s throwing accurate passes that allow them to run after the catch. Just knowing where to go, just put the ball in your playmakers’ hands.”

It’s no mystery that Rodgers is looking to get rid of the ball quick. He did the same thing last season with the New York Jets, when he had a larger say in the offense than he does now with Arthur Smith. But with the way this offense is performing around him, it makes sense. Especially after the first two weeks when Rodgers had no time to throw the ball. The Steelers really don’t have much of a choice if they want him to last the full season.

Sure, his 80-yard touchdown to Metcalf seems more impressive on paper than when you actually watch the play. But he should still get his credit. He’s one of the best in NFL history when it comes to reading defenses before the snap. He’s looking to get rid of the ball quickly, but he’s still making good decisions. And he’s even mentioning this week that he’s willing to take deeper shots if those chances start to open up.

Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers look to keep their momentum rolling against Schwartz and the Browns on Sunday.