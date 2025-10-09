‘That Tells You A Lot’ If Roman Wilson Can’t Capitalize On Calvin Austin III’s Injury, Kaboly Says

With Calvin Austin III ailing, it’s Roman Wilson’s time to shine—or else, suggests Steelers beat writer Mark Kaboly. The 2024 third-round draft pick has hardly contributed yet in his career, but to what extent is that his fault? Certainly, the Steelers have not afforded him ample opportunity, but has he earned more? Perhaps we’ll find out soon, with Austin likely to miss at least the next two games.

“Honestly, this is Roman Wilson’s opportunity. What do you look for as a younger guy? Just an opportunity to go in there to show what you can do”, Kaboly said Wednesday on 93.7 The Fan. “With Calvin Austin out, this is your chance. And if he fails here, or does not produce, or doesn’t play, or they go with different personnel, that tells you a lot of stuff right now”.

Kaboly mentioned this as an extension of his conversation about the Steelers potentially pursuing wide receiver options before the Week 9 trade deadline. Austin has served as the WR No. 2 in the offense, but the size of that role varies significantly. Between Roman Wilson, Scotty Miller, and Ben Skowronek, the WR No. 3 role is hardly worth mentioning.

After Austin went down in the Steelers’ last game, though, it wasn’t Wilson who absorbed more snaps. It was the other receivers, particularly Miller, who has the trust of Aaron Rodgers. Who is working with the starters this week at practice, and how will that look on Sunday?

Roman Wilson entered his second NFL season facing major questions after having his rookie year basically wiped out. Amidst a series of injuries, he managed to play only five snaps in 2024, drawing no targets. This year, at least, he does have a catch, so that’s something. Currently, he is on pace for 4.3 catches for 29.8 yards and 0.0 touchdowns.

To Kaboly’s point, it could speak volumes how the Steelers handle Calvin Austin’s absence. Theoretically, Roman Wilson should be a big part of that—otherwise, why do you draft a wide receiver in the third round? But the Steelers don’t run a receiver-centric offense. They also don’t throw the ball a ton, and they have tight ends they want to incorporate more.

Wilson played sparingly, but well, during the preseason, but has logged just 44 snaps in four games. He only played three snaps in their last contest, despite Austin missing the fourth quarter. But what is truly behind his lack of playing time? Is he not showing enough in practice, or do the Steelers just not have a role for him? Would they play more 11 personnel if he instilled the coaches with more confidence in him?