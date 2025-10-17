‘Thank You, Cleveland!’: Bengals Fans Chant Gratitude For Joe Flacco Trade From Browns

“Thank you, Cleveland!” was the chant from the Bengals crowd for the Browns trading Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati last week. The longtime Ravens quarterback helped lift the Bengals last night over the Steelers. More than that, he lifted their hopes and expectations for the remainder of the season. Mike Tomlin also said “Thank you, Cleveland!” earlier this week, in so many words, though with a different tone.

.@Bengals have a fun message for the Browns 🤣 #TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/gOr4dgE6QK — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) October 17, 2025

Earlier this season, Flacco earned the Browns’ starting job, beating out two rookies. After struggling, however, and the team losing, they made the surprising move of an intradivisional trade. The Bengals came calling after realizing that Jake Browning gives them zero chance of staying afloat until Joe Burrow returns.

And so Browns GM Andrew Berry made the decision to trade Flacco, then their backup, to the Bengals. And in doing so, he potentially revitalized Cincinnati’s hopes of earning a playoff berth. Because if he is capable of playing the way he did against the Steelers last night, the Bengals can potentially win some games.

In his second game with the Bengals, Flacco went 31-of-47 for 342 yards with three touchdown passes. The Steelers allowed points on seven of the Bengals’ 10 possessions, including seven of their last eight. And, surprise, surprise, Flacco leaned on Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

The Bengals are now 3-4 thanks to Joe Flacco, 1.5 games behind the 4-2 Steelers. While they are still two games behind in the loss column, Pittsburgh has a less favorable schedule. And if the Bengals exposed the Steelers’ weaknesses on defense, their tougher opponents to come will notice, as well.

The Steelers didn’t help themselves, granted, with two bad turnovers and seven penalties. They botched some plays, and don’t even know whether they called a flea flicker or not. The Bengals had no such problems, with mostly clear sailing between Flacco and Chase and Higgins. In fact, when Chase dropped a pass, Flacco’s jaw dropped in surprise.

It’s far too premature to say that Flacco salvaged the Bengals’ season, but he offered hope last night. In beating the Steelers, and playing well, he gave the locker room belief that Cincinnati can stay afloat until Burrow returns. All he has to do is toss it up to his two stud wide receivers, after all, something he didn’t have in Cleveland.

So thank you, Cleveland, on behalf of Steelers fans, for allowing Joe Flacco to beat us once again, this time in a Bengals jersey. He is now tied for the most wins against the Steelers in the modern era with 11. Thank you very much, indeed.