Teryl Austin Reveals ‘The Biggest Thing’ Still Holding Payton Wilson Back

Payton Wilson didn’t hit the ground running like he expected this year, but the young linebacker continues to grow. While he has seen a reduced role, it has narrowed his focus and allowed him to improve. Steelers DC Teryl Austin does see obvious room for improvement, though, and he explained exactly where on Thursday.

“I think the biggest thing, again, for him moving forward is always going to be the block capability because he’s a run-and-hit guy, and sometimes they’ll scheme you up where you got to be able to defeat a block and get off”, Austin said of Wilson, via transcript from the Steelers’ media department. “That’s an area he’s gotten better, but we still need him to be better”.

A third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Payton Wilson played right away for the Steelers’ defense. After they parted with Elandon Roberts this offseason, enthusiasm grew for him to take on a full-time role. Though Patrick Queen remains the every-down linebacker, Wilson and his coaches felt he had that skill set.

But he struggled to start the year in precisely the area Austin described. As a result, the Steelers started playing Cole Holcomb, a former starter who suffered a significant, career-threatening injury. While Holcomb has merited his playing time, the reality is Payton Wilson would be playing all the snaps if he were where the coaches hoped he would be. To cover it up, they’ve explained that they have not one, but three every-down linebackers—with room for only two at a time, of course.

After initial struggles, Wilson did start to perk up. Fueled by his performance and the threat to his playing time, he started making more plays in a reduced role. But he remains inconsistent, and as a result, so do his snaps. In their last game, he only played 43 percent of the time. Just 23 games into his career, however, nobody is writing off his long-term potential.

“In terms of how he’s grown as a football player and understanding the NFL game, I think he’s doing a great job of that. We have seen growth in him in terms of obviously playing and his ability to make plays”, Austin said of Wilson. “I really love the kid. I love how he works. I love how he plays. You know, he epitomizes what it means to be a Steeler. He plays hard and fast and loves the game”.

But he’s still only playing a part-time role. And the Steelers believed he had every-down talent when they took the risk of drafting him despite his medical concerns. So far, he hasn’t quite lived up to the hype, but he certainly has shown his talent. At this point, it’s just about growing in consistency from play to play—and that other thing.

Unfortunately, that other thing is more challenging to achieve. By and large, linebackers are either physical or finesse. Some guys make plays by taking on and beating blocks, while others make plays by avoiding them. Sometimes you can’t waste time with a block to make a play, though. And sometimes you can’t avoid a block. That’s why you need to be able to do both, and right now, Payton Wilson only excels at the finesse.