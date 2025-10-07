‘Teryl Austin Better Be In His Bag:’ Former Steeler Puts Pressure On Defense This Sunday

A mostly healthy Pittsburgh Steelers team comes at the right time. Off the bye and as Pittsburgh begins divisional play with a chance to only further its clear AFC North lead. But good health also comes with higher expectations. Former Steelers offensive lineman Trai Essex is calling on DC Teryl Austin to go above and beyond Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, especially managing reps at outside linebacker.

“Teryl Austin better be in his bag this week,” Essex said Tuesday morning on 93.7 The Fan. “He has a plethora of gifts to choose from and be creative with. And there needs to be a way where all three of them need to be on the field at the same time without giving up anything in the pass game because they’re both effective.”

Alex Highsmith is expected to return after missing the past two games with a high-ankle sprain. In his place, Nick Herbig has been impactful. In Weeks 3-4, he recorded seven QB hits, 2.5 sacks, and forced an intentional grounding against Minnesota Vikings QB Carson Wentz to preserve Pittsburgh’s three-point lead. Herbig probably won’t start over Highsmith but it’ll be difficult to keep him to the 20 rotational snaps typically reserved for a No. 3 outside linebacker.

In the rare moments the top three have been healthy, the Steelers have used all three on the field. A “Bronco” package featuring one defensive lineman and three EDGE players: T.J. Watt, Highsmith, and Herbig. It’s reasonable to assume that will continue this week, coaches and players have said as much, but it’s worth exploring if Pittsburgh can do more to get Herbig on the field. Even in those packages, being able to use talent effectively is important. In the past, Herbig has been asked to align and rush over guard, struggling with his lack of size and unable to utilize his speed off the edge.

While fans are calling for Herbig to start full-time, Essex thinks a split is reasonable.

“[Herbig] always seems to be around the ball, so he has to be on the field,” he said. “But I don’t think you take away from Alex Highsmith.”

The Browns have one of the NFL’s weaker offenses but come with their own threats. It’s a young group with less-familiar names. Rookies at quarterback (Dillon Gabriel), running back (Quinshon Judkins), and wide receiver (Isaiah Bond). Talented players the Steelers have limited scouting reports on. In that sense, it makes Cleveland a dangerous team. Pittsburgh’s defense is expected to have most of its starters back, though CB Jalen Ramsey is likely to miss the Browns game with a hamstring injury.

Austin has his work cut out for him. So does OC Arthur Smith. Despite a 1-4 record, Cleveland’s defense is a strength and has given Pittsburgh fits in the past. Both coordinators have to form a great plan so the Steelers can score their first win at Acrisure Stadium this weekend.