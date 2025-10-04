TE Coach Alfredo Roberts Divulges Reason For Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith Reduced Snap Count

Despite being well-compensated veterans, tight ends Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith were sidelined for much of last Sunday’s win over the Minnesota Vikings. At least, that’s what the snap count indicates. Tight ends coach Alfredo Roberts sees it differently.

“I don’t think it’s so much not playing guys. You definitely want to utilize them,” he told reporters earlier this week in audio provided by the team. “We use [Darnell Washington and Spencer Anderson] at times to try to take advantage of some size matchups and things.”

No matter how Roberts wants to slice it, Freiermuth and Smith weren’t big parts of the Week 4 game plan. Freiermuth set career lows in snaps (15) and snap percentage (28.3 percent). Smith’s 13 snaps were a career low and the second-lowest percentage of his career, his 24.5 percent only besting a 2021 game while with the New England Patriots. Freiermuth wasn’t targeted while Smith caught two short passes early in the game before being shut out the rest of the way. The lack of usage led beat reporters and analysts to show concern.

Both gave way to big-bodied blockers in Darnell Washington and Spencer Anderson, the latter serving in a tackle-eligible role. Roberts is the latest coach to reference the belief that it was the best way to beat the Vikings. Minnesota had a comparatively smaller defensive front than other teams with Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen manning the middle. The Vikings came into the game stingy against the pass but middling versus the run. Taking the air out of the football reduced the number of aggressive blitzes and looks DC Brian Flores likes to dial up.

Pittsburgh finished with its best rushing output of the season. Kenneth Gainwell ran for a career-best 99 yards and the Steelers ended with 131 yards and two touchdowns.

Roberts knows every game can be different. In Week 6, the passing game might be called on, leading to more chances for Freiermuth and Smith to make plays.

“Sometimes you find yourself throwing a little bit more,” Roberts said. “We had opportunity to take advantage of some looks and it worked out really well for us.”

Pittsburgh faces a tough Cleveland defense in Week 6. All the tight ends will be needed to push the Steelers to 4-1. Smith and Freiermuth as receivers, Washington as a blocker. In order for Pittsburgh to get the most out of its offense, the group must make plays to their secondary skillset. Smith and Freiermuth putting their hand in the pile as blockers and Washington making an impact at receiver.