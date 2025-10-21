Taylor Lewan Believes ‘Blatant Miscommunications’ To Blame For Steelers’ Issues On Defense

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense has not lived up to expectations this season. It was supposed to be one of the best units in the league, and players and coaches had high expectations. Unfortunately, while the Steelers’ defense has shown flashes of its potential, more often than not, it’s gotten punched in the mouth. Former NFL offensive tackle Taylor Lewan recently shared his opinion on what’s wrong with the Steelers’ defense.

“When you watch the Seahawks game a few weeks ago, and we were going over when they’re in man coverage and they have the two safeties, and one safety is supposed to knock off one and stay with the receiver,” Lewan said on the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast. “And there was a guy in the back of the end zone that ended up catching a touchdown. The same problems are happening again.

“It’s not guys being bad at football. It’s just blatant miscommunications that are taking place in this defense. You have talent, but there’s something going on, especially in the back end of that defense, where they are just not on the same page because there are guys wide open.”

Last year, miscommunication was a huge issue for the Steelers’ defense. That was a major reason why Pittsburgh lost its final four games of the regular season. Opposing players were wide open too often.

Despite the Steelers making numerous defensive changes this offseason, the same problem has followed them into this season. Lewan’s assessment is correct. While some players have struggled, the Steelers’ defense has had issues with coverage busts.

Last completion to Chase. Coverage bust. Ramsey thinks Pittsburgh is running "Cone" with the S cutting the crosser like the 1st drive. But Steelers aren't and Chase gets wide open. Bunches/rubs really worked Pittsburgh over. pic.twitter.com/hn0tszz94Z — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 20, 2025

That was evident last week against the Cincinnati Bengals. 40-year-old Joe Flacco carved up the Steelers’ defense. Ja’Marr Chase looked unstoppable, too, catching 16 passes for 161 yards and one touchdown. While the Steelers threw a lot at Chase, they couldn’t stop him.

Lewan is right to use the Seahawks game as an example, too. The Steelers’ secondary had similar problems that week. Jaxon Smith-Njigba tore them up and recorded eight catches for 103 yards.

Perhaps the reason for those issues is all the new pieces in the Steelers’ secondary. The organization traded Minkah Fitzpatrick, a mainstay in their defense’s back end, to the Miami Dolphins this offseason. The Steelers also brought in Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay, Juan Thornhill, Chuck Clark, Jabrill Peppers, and Brandin Echols.

While the Steelers’ defense has a lot of new faces, that isn’t an excuse for its poor play. Players had plenty of time to jell. Hopefully, with more than half of the season remaining, the defense can get back on track. Like Lewan says, talent isn’t an issue. The Steelers have that in spades.