‘Tape Didn’t Really Show Who He Was’: How Yahya Black Became A 5th-Round Bargain

In a healthy defensive rotation, Steelers rookie DL Yahya Black is playing about a third of the snaps. That’s a comfortable range for him as he grows. And DL coach Karl Dumbar is confident he’ll continue to do so, convinced they found a bargain. A fifth-round pick, he has already played 112 snaps this season. Speaking to reporters this past week, Dunbar explained why he believes Black was available so late.

“We were lucky enough to get him in the fifth round because some of his college tape didn’t really show who he was”, he said of Yahya Black, via the Steelers’ website. “But when I worked him out, and I was around him, I thought he could help us”.

The Steelers had Black in for a pre-draft visit, and they obviously learned something they liked. The Steelers also saw him at the Senior Bowl, with HC Mike Tomlin getting an up-close look. Perhaps they would have drafted him earlier, but they thought fourth-round OLB Jack Sawyer was a steal, too.

The story reminds me of that of Keeanu Benton, another player whom the Steelers felt that saw more in than what he has an opportunity to show in college. With Benton coming from Wisconsin and Yahya Black from Iowa, neither could showcase their pass-rush skills or athleticism as much. But the Steelers like what they’ve seen of Black’s mobility, even if he didn’t test well.

“It worked out great for us, because I think he ran a 5.4 [second 40-yard dash time] at the Combine”, Dunbar said. Officially, he ran a 5.39, but close enough. “I don’t think that his Combine time was indicative to his play speed. So I think that’s what’s helped us out just to get him in the fifth round”.

Throughout the offseason, we heard only positive news about Black’s progress. Straight through the preseason, he seemed ready to hit the ground running. Once the regular season hit, it became apparent that he would have to adjust to the speed and talent of the game. But that’s a learning curve his coaches are confident he can negotiate.

Yahya Black push-pulling center and arm over pass for the sack and belly rub 👀 #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/VzMMsvvJNK — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 22, 2025

After all, they keep putting him on the field. Even though he didn’t register any tackles last Sunday, Black held his own, and the Steelers had their best game of the season against the run. So far, he continues to play at end, but some day, when the coaches are comfortable, he could play inside. After all, he is young and learning, and they don’t want to screw him up with too much detail.