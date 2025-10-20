T.J. Watt Knows Steelers Defense Gets Into ‘Whole World Of Hurt’ Without Splash Plays

The Steelers defense (plus special teams) took the ball away 10 times in the first four games but has since come up dry. In over two games, the Steelers have failed to record a takeaway, and it’s starting to cost them. Even the players know this is not a defense so efficient that it doesn’t rely on splash.

“We’ve prided ourselves on getting that splash, and I don’t think we had one last week, don’t have one this week”, T.J. Watt, one of their defensive captains, said via the Steelers’ website. “If you’re not stopping the run and getting off the field and not creating turnovers, you’re in [a] whole world of hurt”.

The Steelers very much were in a world of hurt on Thursday, with one of their worst defensive games in years. They allowed 470 yards and 33 points, facing a team with a quarterback it had just acquired. A quarterback whom a divisional rival had just benched, and whom the Bengals only pursued because their own backup stunk. Yes, that’s underselling Joe Flacco, but those are also the facts.

And it’s also a fact that the Steelers’ defense isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. This is not a unit that is going to stifle teams. You’re not going to scratch and claw for every blade of grass. No, this is a unit that picks its spots and tries to take advantage of moments. When it doesn’t, well, you see what happens against a decent quarterback on Thursday.

The Steelers got away with dropping numerous interceptions last Sunday. Facing Browns rookie QB Dillon Gabriel, they exploited his inexperience. In contrast, Joe Flacco hardly put the ball in harm’s way. Indeed, he got the ball out so quickly that they couldn’t even put much pressure on him.

Through seven weeks, the Steelers rank 17th in points allowed and 28th in yards allowed per game. They are facing a league-high 69 plays per game because they can’t get off the field. Their 23 first downs allowed per game is the second-work mark in the NFL. Only the Cowboys allow more passing yards. They are in the middle of the pack against the run—both in yards but also attempts. But they rank 19th in allowing 4.4 yards per carry.

Perhaps the most telling stats about the Steelers’ defense are these. While they rank fifth in the NFL in producing a takeaway on 15.3 percent of drives, they rank 28th in the NFL in scoring drive percentage at 44.1 percent.

That’s right, the Steelers allow points on over 44 percent of their opponents’ drives. On Thursday, the Bengals scored on seven of their 10 drives. And it’s no coincidence that the Steelers failed to force a turnover. Nobody is collecting T-shirts lately, and without them, the emperor has no clothes.