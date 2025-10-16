Study: Is Blitzburgh Officially Back?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been referred to as Blitzburgh for quite some time. But the truth is that the last three seasons haven’t lived up to that billing, raising the question: Where In The World Has Blitzburgh Gone?

2025 is becoming a different story, particularly the last couple of games. I wanted to shed light on how the Steelers’ defense has fared compared to the rest of the league through Week Six, and in 2024 for comparison.

First up, here are blitz and pressure rates from Pro Football Reference (PFR):

The visual really emphasizes how often Pittsburgh has blitzed, also creating a ton of pressure compared to other NFL units. The Steelers’ 35.5-percent blitz rate is the third-most league-wide, compared to just 25.9-percent in 2024. So it’s clear that Pittsburgh has upped their blitzing in terms of frequency through their five games this year.

You can blitz all day, but the larger goal is to impact the quarterback with pressure. The Steelers’ 30.9-percent pressure rate also ranks third thus far, while 22-percent was 17th last year. The 2025 numbers really give context to the quality and quantity the defense has provided in the Steel City, whose identity has been to lean on their defense for ages.

Let’s dive a bit deeper. How does Pittsburgh’s defense fare in hurry and QB knockdown rates?

Once again, the Steelers’ defense is among the best in the NFL. Their 10.9-percent hurry rate ranks fourth league-wide. Last season, Pittsburgh’s was 5.8 percent, which ranked 29th. What a substantial difference thus far in 2025.

Of these two stats, you’d rather choose a better QB knockdown rate, the most extreme factor in impacting the passer aside from sacks. The Steelers defense comes in at 12.6-percent this year, third best to start 2025. This was a more comparable 10.8-percent in 2024, which tied for eighth. Great to see Pittsburgh faring well so consistently so far this season.

Lastly, I wanted to look at and provide the all-important sack totals and rates:

Aside from the Denver Broncos being in a league of their own, Pittsburgh has one of the best-balanced results of the sack stats. Despite playing in one fewer game than most teams in this young season, the Steelers’ 20 sacks to date tie for the second most. That is quite the bragging right, considering the next best of teams who’ve had their bye week is 14 (Atlanta).

Pittsburgh’s 9.5-percent sack rate also ranks third, a very admirable achievement. The 6.4 percent in 2024 tied for 19th. So, the Steelers’ defense ranks in the top four in all six stats I delved into today for the 2025 season. They are also in the top three in all but one, with the hurry rate being the exception.

It’s very exciting to be able to type this. For the first time in a while, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense has been earning the Blitzburgh persona and nickname. Their next opportunity comes against the reeling 2-4 Cincinnati Bengals, who have lost their last four games.

This matchup aligns very well on paper for the defense to continue building on its Blitzburgh resume. The Bengals’ offensive line has certainly had its issues, along with newly acquired QB Joe Flacco not being the most mobile at this stage of his career. He knows Pittsburgh well, and vice versa, with Flacco having his fair share of success on the Steelers.

Here’s to hoping it’s another Blitzburgh-worthy performance on Thursday Night Football. Making their pass game uncomfortable and limiting Flacco’s impact from the pocket, where he can shine, could be a key ingredient to Pittsburgh sustaining its cushion in the AFC North standings. Let’s go, Blitzburgh.