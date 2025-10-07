Study: How Much Are Steelers Using Multiple TE Sets (And How Well Are They Working)?

The Pittsburgh Steelers should be built to run multiple-tight-end sets. Today, I will look at and provide data for 12 personnel (1 RB, 2 TEs) and 13 personnel (1 RB, 3 TEs), focusing on the rate and expected points added (EPA) in each grouping. This will illustrate the quantity and quality of how teams are doing in these situations in 2025, thus far.

Let’s look at 12 personnel first:

Immediately, we see that Pittsburgh is running 12-personnel at a high rate compared to the rest of the NFL. It’s the third-most, to be exact, with a 42.52-percent 12-personnel rate. However, the quality of their product needs improvement, landing at a -7.92 EPA number that ranks 27th.

Only four NFL teams have a 12-personnel rate greater than 40 percent, including Pittsburgh and two other AFC North squads. None has an ideal EPA. If the Steelers can turn things around in their most common 12-personnel sets, the offense could look much better.

Factoring in Pittsburgh’s opponents post-bye, with the Browns and Bengals next, this could be a big element in those matchups. Cleveland has the highest 50.6-percent 12 personnel rate, the only plus-50 number. They rank 31st in EPA, though, with a gruesome -30.96 EPA. Cincinnati is in it much less (25.47, 13th), and has the worst -38.55 EPA.

The Steelers’ offense needs to be better in 12 personnel, but things could be worse. If Pittsburgh wants to stay atop the division, it must increase productivity while using that personnel grouping and defend well against it.

Now for 13 personnel:

Similar story, unfortunately. The Steelers also have the third-highest rank in 13 personnel rate, at 11.21 percent, one of just three teams over 10 percent. Indianapolis and Arizona clearly have a stronger EPA, though, and Pittsburgh also has a poor -5.93 EPA league-wide (27th).

There are four teams that haven’t run 13 personnel (Texans, Rams, Dolphins, and Jets). This means the Steelers rank next to last in EPA in the situation. The Chargers are the only team with a worse 13 personnel EPA (-8.75), but have barely run it (0.94 percent).

Pittsburgh has been the worst 13-personnel team in terms of quality, especially when factoring in the frequency. The latter was expected when looking at this roster on paper, seeing the stacked TE room, and the lack of wide receiver depth in comparison (using 11 personnel least league-wide).

Simply, the overall results of multiple TE sets are far from good enough. If the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense reaches its potential, this personnel group must produce more during the 2025 season. Look out if they can.