Steelers Work Out EDGE K.J. Henry Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted EDGE K.J. Henry for a workout on Tuesday, per the NFL transaction sheet.

The Washington Commanders picked Henry, a Clemson product, in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He had 1.5 sacks and two passes defensed along with 19 tackles in 10 games with three starts as a rookie. Last season, though, Washington waived him ahead of final roster cuts. He landed with the Cincinnati Bengals after being claimed off waivers and played in two games, but was poached off the Bengals’ practice squad by the Dallas Cowboys. He also suited up in two games with Dallas last season.

The Cowboys released Henry last November, and he signed with the Eagles and spent the rest of the season on their practice squad. He spent time with the Cleveland Browns after the Eagles waived him, but the Browns released him from their practice squad on September 23.

At the 2023 NFL Combine, Henry measured in at 6042 and 251 pounds and ran a 4.63 40-yard dash. In his NFL career, he has 27 tackles and 2.5 sacks. During five years at Clemson, Henry had 123 tackles, 13.5 sacks, and 11 passes defensed.

The Steelers don’t have an open spot on their practice squad anymore, and with Alex Highsmith returning, the team is getting healthier at outside linebacker. But Henry has NFL experience and could be an option for the team at some point down the line, and they’re getting a good look at him by bringing him in for a workout on Tuesday.

In Jonathan Heitritter’s scouting report on Henry ahead of the 2023 Draft, he wrote that Henry’s upside is likely as a career backup.

“Henry shouldn’t be seen as more than a backup that can occasionally rotate in to give the starters a breather while also contributing on special teams. He fits the Steelers’ culture perfectly, given his impressive character, but Henry’s impact at the NFL is limited unless he can open up his game and get functionally stronger to handle the step up in competition that awaits.”

Given his experience in the league and fifth-round pedigree, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Steelers take a chance on him on the practice squad. It would require a corresponding move, however. And given the Steelers’ current EDGE room, this workout may have been for informational purposes, just in case they need him down the line.