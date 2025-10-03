Steelers Will ‘Absolutely’ Break Out 3-OLB Package When Alex Highsmith Gets Back, DC Says

To hear the Steelers talk, Nick Herbig has done more than just fill in for Alex Highsmith. Rather, he has moved into a shared starting role. Once Highsmith returns, the team fully intends to exploit its trio of top pass rushers. And not just in a rotation, but, indeed, all at the same time in a 3-OLB package.

“Those things are always week to week,” Steelers DC Teryl Austin said of the use of a 3-OLB package, via the team’s website. “You’ve got to see what you’re going against and what’s gonna give you the best chance to win. But if we have that opportunity to get those three guys out there when we get Alex [Highsmith] back, we’ll absolutely do it.”

In the two games Nick Herbig has started in Highsmith’s absence, he has two and a half sacks. He also has a forced fumble, and he forced an intentional grounding penalty, which is as good as a sack. T.J. Watt, of course, is making his plays, with three sacks on the season among other statistics.

Highsmith went down in Week 2, so the Steelers have made do without him for most of the season. It’s unclear when he will return, but he didn’t even travel to Dublin. It helps that they’re on their bye now, but he could still need more time to heal.

The good news is the Steelers don’t need to rush Highsmith back. If they really want to run a 3-OLB package, they still could with Jack Sawyer, who is progressing so far. But it’s more tempting when you have Watt, Highsmith, and Herbig. They already have inside linebackers like Patrick Queen who can blitz, so it’s less pressing.

The Steelers have long desired to use a 3-OLB package, but health has often hindered their ability to run it. So far this season, they haven’t played a single game in which they have had their top three rushers from start to finish. Herbig missed the season opener, and Highsmith went down in Week 2, missing the next two games. Similarly, Highsmith missed time last year, and then Herbig did when Highsmith returned.

It’s a bad bit of luck, but that’s why the Steelers cultivate depth, after all. Even if the Steelers can’t use their 3-OLB package as they would like, they still have two quality starters. There are teams in the league that don’t even have that luxury, so we’re fortunate.

Entering Week 5, the Steelers are tied for second in the NFL with 14 sacks. They have gotten contributions from everywhere, though the outside linebackers have notched 7.5 of them. Watt has three, Herbig 2.5, and Highsmith and Sawyer each have one. The Steelers ran some 3-OLB snaps in Week 2, and that was their only chance to do it. Given how quickly they turned to it once they could, you know they’re eager to do it again.