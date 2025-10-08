Steelers’ Week Six Wednesday Injury Report: Four DNP, Three Others Limited

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first injury report ahead of their Week 6 game Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Per the team’s release, four players did not practice Wednesday: CB Jalen Ramsey (hamstring), WR Calvin Austin III (shoulder), CB Darius Slay (rest), and EDGE T.J. Watt (rest). Three others were limited: WR Ben Skowronek (illness), EDGE Alex Highsmith (ankle), and DL Cam Heyward (rest).

CB Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring) and RB Jaylen Warren (knee) were full participants.

Steelers’ Week 6 Wednesday Injury Report

DNP

WR Calvin Austin III (shoulder)

EDGE T.J. Watt (rest)

CB Darius Slay (rest)

CB Jalen Ramsey (hamstring)

Limited

WR Ben Skowronek (illness)

DL Cam Heyward (rest)

EDGE Alex Highsmith (ankle)

Full

RB Jaylen Warren (knee)

CB Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring)

As expected, Pittsburgh is healthier coming off its bye week. Porter was injured in Week 1, Highsmith in Week 2, and Warren missed the Steelers’ Week 4 game. All three appear on track to return for Sunday’s game, providing key boosts on both sides of the ball. Highsmith’s presence will give Pittsburgh its top three outside linebackers while Warren is likely to start and, to some degree, share snaps with RB Kenneth Gainwell. In place of Warren, Gainwell turned in a career game against the Minnesota Vikings. He set single-game bests in carries, rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, and yards from scrimmage.

While Highsmith was only limited Wednesday, there’s a good chance he’ll increase to full participation for Thursday or Friday’s practice.

During his Tuesday press conference, Mike Tomlin noted that Austin and Ramsey would be unavailable early in the week but left open the chance for them to return later in the week. Austin suffered a shoulder injury against the Vikings while Ramsey injured his hamstring. Their status will be worth watching for the team’s Thursday and Friday reports.

If Austin can’t play, Tomlin cited Roman Wilson and Scotty Miller as receivers whose playing time will increase. Combined, the two have one reception through four games, a garbage-time catch by Wilson in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks. Should Ramsey sit, Pittsburgh’s top-three cornerback trio will consist of Joey Porter, Darius Slay, and Brandin Echols.

Those unable to play this weekend will have a tight turnaround to return Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals, a Thursday night contest on the road.

Slay, Watt, and Heyward have received regular rest throughout the season. Skowronek has just one reception but plays an important role as a blocker and special teamer. He’s likely to play, though his name will be worth watching Thursday to make sure he returns to full action.

Pittsburgh and Cleveland kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST.