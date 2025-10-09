Steelers’ Week Six Thursday Injury Report: Two Starters Remain DNP, Highsmith Returns Full

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their second injury report of the week ahead of Sunday’s Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns. Per the team’s report, WR Calvin Austin III (shoulder) and CB Jalen Ramsey (hamstring) failed to practice for the second-straight day. However, EDGE Alex Highsmith (ankle) worked in full after a limited session yesterday.

No other Steeler was limited by injury. However, WR DK Metcalf and DL Cam Heyward did not practice due to rest.

WR Ben Skowronek practiced fully after being limited Wednesday due to an illness. CB Darius Slay and EDGE T.J. Watt practiced fully after receiving rest days yesterday. RB Jaylen Warren practiced in full for a second-straight day, too, after missing the Steeles’ Week 4 game with a knee injury. As did CB Joey Porter Jr. after missing the last three games with a hamstring injury.

Steelers’ Week 6 Thursday Injury Report

DNP

WR DK Metcalf (rest)

WR Calvin Austin III (shoulder)

DL Cam Heyward (rest)

CB Jalen Ramsey (hamstring)

Limited

None

Full

RB Jaylen Warren (knee)

WR Ben Skowronek (illness)

EDGE T.J. Watt (rest)

EDGE Alex Highsmith (ankle)

CB Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring)

CB Darius Slay (rest)

Porter, Warren, and Highsmith all remain on track to play this weekend. Porter and Warren were full practice participants yesterday while Highsmith received a limited session.

Porter injured his hamstring during the season opener against the New York Jets. Returning to practice before the bye, he didn’t suit up against the Minnesota Vikings and used the off week to recover. Warren was a surprise inactive against Minnesota following a late-week knee injury. Highsmith suffered a high-ankle sprain 10 snaps into the team’s Week 2 loss to Seattle but told reporters Monday he expects to play against the Browns. Mike Tomlin shared a similar belief during his Tuesday press conference.

On Tuesday, Tomlin left the door open for Austin and Ramsey. But it seems unlikely either will play this weekend. Austin injured his shoulder in the second half of the Vikings game while Ramsey battled a hamstring injury. The bye week doesn’t appear to be enough for either to avoid missing a game and tomorrow’s final report could officially rule them out. A quick Week 7 turnaround next Thursday night in Cincinnati squeezes the timetable to return and could mean the two miss multiple games.

Roman Wilson and Scotty Miller were the first two names Tomlin mentioned as possible Austin replacements. At corner, Pittsburgh’s top three will be Darius Slay, Brandin Echols, and Porter.

Limited Wednesday by illness, Skowronek is expected to play this weekend. As are the veterans who received Wednesday rest: Slay, Watt, and Heyward. Metcalf will also suit up after being given today off.

Pittsburgh and Cleveland kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST.