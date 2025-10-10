Steelers’ Week Six Friday Injury Report: Austin Ruled Out, Ramsey Questionable

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns. Per the team, WR Calvin Austin III (shoulder) has been ruled out while CB Jalen Ramsey (hamstring) is questionable. They are the only two players with game statuses for the weekend. Austin did not practice while Ramsey was listed as a full participant.

WR Ben Skowronek (illness), EDGE Alex Highsmith (ankle), RB Jaylen Warren (knee), and CB Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring) practiced in full and will play.

Steelers Week 6 Friday injury/participation report: Calvin Austin III (shoulder) is OUT CB Jalen Ramsey (hamstring) is QUESTIONABLE #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/h3gf8PxPJC — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 10, 2025

Steelers Week 6 Friday Injury Report

DNP

WR Calvin Austin III (shoulder – Out)

Limited

None

Full

RB Jaylen Warren (knee – No Game Status)

WR Ben Skowronek (illness – No Game Status)

WR DK Metcalf (rest – No Game Status)

DT Cam Heyward (rest – No Game Status)

EDGE Alex Highsmith (ankle – No Game Status)

EDGE T.J. Watt (rest – No Game Status)

CB Darius Slay (rest – No Game Status)

CB Jalen Ramsey (hamstring – Questionable)

Austin will miss after suffering his injury in Week 4’s win over the Minnesota Vikings. Ramsey returned to practice Friday and left open the chance of playing, though he acknowledged the Week 7 Thursday night game could be a complicating factor.

Otherwise, Pittsburgh is healthy exiting the bye. Porter, Warren, and Highsmith will return after missing time with their own injuries. Porter suffered his in Week 1, Highsmith in Week 2, and Warren failed to dress for the Dublin game.

Even if Ramsey sits out, Porter’s return keeps Pittsburgh strong at cornerback. Darius Slay, Brandin Echols, and Porter will make up the team’s top-three at the position with James Pierre serving as depth. Highsmith is likely to start at right outside linebacker, though defensive coordinator Teryl Austin was clear Nick Herbig has “earned” consistent playing time. How those two divide snaps, especially in Highsmith’s first game in a month, will be worth watching.

Warren should start at running back. But after Kenneth Gainwell’s career game against Minnesota, the two will split work to some degree.

Replacing Austin will require a variety of people. At receiver, Ben Skowronek, Scotty Miller, and Roman Wilson are set to be next-men-up. Combined, the trio have just two catches this season. Sunday is a big opportunity for all three to see more involvement than they have, though Skowronek’s playing time has been semi-regular thanks to his blocking and physicality.

Austin is the Steelers’ starting punt returner. Miller could get a look there but Pittsburgh may elevate newly signed RB Raheem Blackshear from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive roster. With an extensive background returning kicks and punts, Blackshear could take Austin’s spot and work alongside Gainwell in the kick return game. Blackshear led the NFL in kick returns last season as a member of the Carolina Panthers.

The team could also elevate rookie WR Ke’Shawn Williams, who handled punts in the preseason. Pittsburgh has until 4 PM/EST tomorrow to make any roster elevations. Pittsburgh still has an open spot on its 53-man roster, too.

Skowronek was limited by illness early in the week but will play. Watt, Slay, Metcalf, and Heyward have received rest throughout the year and will all suit up.

Pittsburgh and Cleveland kickoff Sunday at 1 PM/EST.