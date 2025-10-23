Steelers’ Week 8 Thursday Injury Report: Zach Frazier Goes Backwards, Two Players With New Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their latest injury report ahead of the team’s Week 8 game against the Green Bay Packers. Per the team’s Thursday report, C Zach Frazier (calf) did not practice after being limited on Wednesday. Wide receiver Scotty Miller (finger) was limited, a new injury that wasn’t reflected on yesterday’s report. WR DK Metcalf and DL Cam Heyward sat out due to rest, while EDGE T.J. Watt was limited due to rest after failing to practice on Wednesday.

QB Will Howard (hand), WR Calvin Austin III (shoulder), and ILB Malik Harrison (knee) were all full. Howard and Harrison remain on injured reserve.

UPDATE (4:30 PM): The team has updated its injury report to list Watt as limited with a hip injury.

#Steelers Thursday Injury Report, Week 8 vs. #Packers DID NOT PRACTICE:

DT Cameron Heyward (NIR/rest)

WR DK Metcalf (NIR/rest)

C Zach Frazier (calf) LIMITED PRACTICE: OLB T.J. Watt (NIR/rest/hip)

WR Scotty Miller (finger) FULL PRACTICE:

QB Will Howard (IR/right hand)

WR… — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 23, 2025

Steelers Week 8 Thursday Injury Report

DNP

C Zach Frazier (calf)

WR DK Metcalf (rest)

DL Cam Heyward (rest)

Limited

WR Scotty Miller (finger)

EDGE T.J. Watt (rest/hip)

Full

QB Will Howard (hand – remains on IR)

WR Calvin Austin III (shoulder)

ILB Malik Harrison (knee – remains on IR)

Pittsburgh remains mostly healthy exiting the “mini-bye” after Week 7’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Austin returned to practice yesterday and practiced fully for a second-straight session. He’s expected to play after missing the past two games with a shoulder injury. The team’s No. 2 receiver when healthy, Roman Wilson is likely to have his snap count reduced after logging a career high 33 against the Bengals.

Frazier popped up on Wednesday’s report, limited with a calf injury. The fact that he failed to practice today is a discouraging sign, though he told reporters he expects to suit up this weekend. Tomorrow’s final report will be key. If he can’t start, Ryan McCollum will get the nod. McCollum started two games in Frazier’s place last season.

Harrison had his window-to-return opened last Monday, while Howard’s opened up yesterday. Both have practiced in full this week. Pittsburgh has until Saturday at 4 PM/EST to activate either or both from injured reserve to the 53-man roster. The Steelers currently have one vacant spot on the roster after placing S Miles Killebrew on injured reserve last week.

Miller has dressed for every game this season, though his offensive role has been minor. He’s caught just one pass all season. With Austin returning, that role figured to shrink even more. There’s currently no belief Watt will miss this weekend, but his final status will be checked Friday.

Despite Mike Tomlin noting on Tuesday that CB Cory Trice Jr. was close to returning to practice, the team has yet to open the 21-day window on him. Trice suffered a hamstring injury in early August.

The Steelers will release their final injury report tomorrow afternoon.

Pittsburgh and Green Bay kick off Sunday at 8:20 PM/EST.