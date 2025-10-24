Steelers’ Week 8 Friday Injury Report: One Player Ruled Out, Three Others Questionable

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their final injury report ahead of their Week 8 game against the Green Bay Packers. Per the team, WR Scotty Miller (finger) has been ruled out for Sunday’s game. Three others in C Zach Frazier (calf), QB Will Howard (hand), and ILB Malik Harrison (knee) are questionable.

Miller failed to practice Friday while Frazier was limited, an improvement after being held out Thursday. All others, including Howard and Harrison, practiced fully. That includes EDGE T.J. Watt, who was limited yesterday with a hip injury. Watt does not carry a game status and will play. WR Calvin Austin III will also make his first appearance since Week 4.

Howard and Harrison remain on injured reserve.

Steelers’ Week 8 Friday Injury Report

DNP

WR Scotty Miller (finger – Out)

Limited

C Zach Frazier (calf – Questionable)

Full

QB Will Howard (hand – Questionable/Remains on IR)

WR Calvin Austin III (shoulder – No game status)

WR DK Metcalf (rest – No game status)

DL Cam Heyward (rest – No game status)

EDGE T.J. Watt (hip – No game status)

ILB Malik Harrison (knee – Questionable/Remains on IR)

Austin is set to make his return after missing the past two games with a shoulder injury. He’s expected to resume his role as the Steelers’ No. 2 receiver. One that doesn’t come with significant volume, but Austin has made plays when targeted, averaging nearly 14 yards on 10 catches with two touchdowns this season.

Austin playing could eat into Roman Wilson’s snap count after logging a career-high 33 of them in the Steelers’ Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

If Frazier can’t play, veteran Ryan McCollum will replace him at the pivot. Frazier told reporters he expects to suit up against the Packers but unable to practice fully this week leaves his status as a jump ball. Yesterday, Frazier told reporters he injured the calf early during the Week 7 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Miller has just one reception this season. Perhaps returner Ke’Shawn Williams will see additional snaps, but Wilson is likely to absorb the bulk of Miller’s role, who was averaging about 11 snaps per game.

Watt was limited with a hip injury on Thursday’s report but will suit up this weekend. In six games this season, he has four sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception.

Howard and Harrison remain on injured reserve but have practiced in full all week. Pittsburgh has until Saturday at 4 PM/EST to activate either to the 53-man roster. Howard broke a bone in his throwing hand during training camp while Harrison suffered a knee injury in Week 1. The Steelers opted against opening the window for CB Cory Trice Jr. or any other eligible IR players this week.

The Steelers and Packers kick off at 8:20 PM/EST Sunday night.