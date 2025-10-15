Steelers’ Week 7 Wednesday Injury Report: Elliott Suddenly Questionable, Two Ruled Out

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their final injury report ahead of their Thursday night Week 7 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Per the team, WR Calvin Austin III (shoulder) and SS Miles Killebrew (knee) have been ruled out. SS DeShon Elliott has been downgraded to questionable due to a personal matter Everyone else on the 53-man roster will play. Still on injured reserve, ILB Malik Harrison is questionable due to an early-season knee injury.

Steelers’ Week 7 Wednesday Injury Report

DNP

WR Calvin Austin III (shoulder – Out)

SS DeShon Elliott (personal – Questionable)

SS Miles Killebrew (knee – Out)

Limited

ILB Malik Harrison (knee – Questionable)

Full

QB Aaron Rodgers (rest – No Game Status)

WR DK Metcalf (rest – No Game Status)

DL Cam Heyward (rest – No Game Status)

EDGE T.J. Watt (rest – No Game Status)

CB Darius Slay (rest – No Game Status)

CB Jalen Ramsey (rest – No Game Status)

Austin, Killebrew, and Elliott all failed to practice today. Harrison was a limited participant. Veterans who received rest earlier in the week practiced fully and will play include WR DK Metcalf, CB Darius Slay, CB Jalen Ramsey, EDGE T.J. Watt, QB Aaron Rodgers, and DL Cam Heyward.

Austin will miss his second consecutive game due to the shoulder injury he suffered in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings. Though Mike Tomlin left the door open for him to play this week, the quick turnaround made that a difficult task. Austin will look to take advantage of the “mini-bye” and get ready for Pittsburgh’s Week 8 game against the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 26.

The Steelers opened Harrison’s window to return Monday, giving him 21 days to be activated from injured reserve. He suffered the knee injury in their season opening win over the New York Jets. Harrison can be activated from IR at any time. Pittsburgh has until 4 PM/EST Thursday to make any final roster moves ahead of the Bengals game.

The Steelers opted against opening the windows for several other eligible players on injured reserve: QB Will Howard, QB Skylar Thompson, CB Cory Trice Jr., and CB Donte Kent.

Killebrew suffered a severe knee injury while covering a kickoff against the Cleveland Browns. Tomlin ruled him out Monday and he’s expected to land on injured reserve, likely before the Bengal’ game.

If Elliott can’t play, Chuck Clark, Juan Thornhill, and Jabrill Peppers will serve as the team’s safeties. Jalen Ramsey also plays safety in base packages, though being down two safeties in Elliott and Killebrew would leave Pittsburgh with shorter lines than usual. Elliott missed two games earlier this season with a knee injury.

Otherwise, Pittsburgh is a healthy group, something that will help mitigate the short week. If Elliott is able to play, the entire starting defensive 11 will be healthy for the second time this season.

The Steelers and Bengals kick off at 8:15 PM/EST.