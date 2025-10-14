Steelers’ Week 7 Tuesday Injury Report: Another Vet Receives Rest, Austin Again DNP

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their second injury report of the week ahead of their Thursday night Week 7 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Per the team’s report, WR Calvin Austin III (shoulder) and SS Miles Killebrew (knee) did not practice Tuesday. Four others did not practice due to rest: CB Jalen Ramsey, SS DeShon Elliott, EDGE T.J. Watt, and DL Cam Heyward.

CB Darius Slay (rest) was limited while ILB Malik Harrison was limited due to a Week 1 knee injury. It was his first formal practice with the team since landing on injured reserve after the season opener.

QB Aaron Rodgers and WR DK Metcalf were full after being listed as DNP yesterday. Pittsburgh held an official and full practice today after a walkthrough and estimated injury report Monday. The Steelers are expected to hold a walkthrough on Wednesday.

Steelers’ Week 7 Tuesday Injury Report

DNP

WR Calvin Austin III (shoulder)

DL Cam Heyward (rest)

EDGE T.J. Watt (rest)

CB Jalen Ramsey (rest)

SS DeShon Elliott (rest)

SS Miles Killebrew (knee)

Limited

ILB Malik Harrison (knee)

CB Darius Slay (rest)

Full

QB Aaron Rodgers (rest)

WR DK Metcalf (rest)

Austin suffered a shoulder injury in the Steelers’ Week 4 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Though X-rays were reportedly negative, he failed to practice last week and was listed as DNP on Monday’s estimated report. Mike Tomlin didn’t rule Austin out playing against the Bengals in his press conference, but Austin seems like a longshot to suit up this week. He could return in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers.

Killebrew suffered a severe right knee injury running down a kickoff against the Cleveland Browns. He immediately fell to the ground and was ruled out by the team. Post-game and Monday, Tomlin referred to it as a “significant” injury. Pittsburgh’s special teams captain, Killebrew is a big loss for Danny Smith’s units.

The rest of the roster is healthy. Despite defensive backs bouncing in and out of Sunday’s game, all are expected to play against the Bengals. That includes CB Jalen Ramsey, who played Sunday after suffering a Week 4 hamstring injury. Ramsey finished the game with six tackles and two sacks.

Monday, Pittsburgh opened the window for Harrison to return to practice. While still on injured reserve with a knee injury suffered in the season opener, he can be activated at any time. That may not happen on a short week but with Killebrew’s injury, getting back a core special teamer like Harrison is important.

The Steelers will issue their final injury report tomorrow.

Pittsburgh and Cincinnati kick off Thursday at 8:15 PM/EST.