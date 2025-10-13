Steelers’ Week 7 Monday Estimated Injury Report: Austin DNP, Plenty Of Veterans Rest

With a Thursday night game looming, the Pittsburgh Steelers released their first injury report on Monday ahead of their Week 7 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Per the team’s estimated report, WR Calvin Austin III (shoulder) and SS Miles Killebrew (knee) would not have practiced. A slew of other veterans would’ve sat out due to rest: QB Aaron Rodgers, WR DK Metcalf, DT Cam Heyward, EDGE T.J. Watt, CB Darius Slay, and CB Jalen Ramsey.

It’s important to stress Pittsburgh did not hold a normal practice and today’s report is an estimated one. The team’s release notes that the Steelers will hold a walkthrough.

Steelers’ Week 7 Monday Estimated Injury Report

DNP

QB Aaron Rodgers (rest)

WR DK Metcalf (rest)

WR Calvin Austin III (shoulder)

DT Cam Heyward (rest)

EDGE T.J. Watt (rest)

CB Darius Slay (rest)

CB Jalen Ramsey (rest)

SS Miles Killebrew (knee)

Pittsburgh will hold a regular practice Tuesday.

After a physical game against the Browns and with the quick turnaround to its next game, it’s no surprise to see such a long list of names appear on Pittsburgh’s initial injury list. Overall, the Steelers got out of Sunday’s game fairly healthy. They did lose special teams ace Miles Killebrew to a knee injury that Mike Tomlin deemed “significant” in his post-game press conference. Killebrew is likely out for the rest of the season with an injured reserve stint upcoming, opening up a spot on the 53-man roster.

Austin suffered a shoulder injury against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4 and did not practice ahead of the Browns game. He was ruled out on the final Friday injury report. At receiver, Roman Wilson, Scotty Miller, and Ben Skowronek split snaps at receiver while rookie Ke’Shawn Williams assumed punt-return duties.

Though Ramsey rested, per the report, Tomlin noted that he suffered no lingering effects from the hamstring injury he played through against the Browns. He’s expected to suit up against the Bengals. The same can be said for CB Joey Porter Jr.

Watt, Metcalf, Heyward, and Slay have received regular rest days throughout the season. Rodgers hasn’t but given his age, it’s no shock his reps would be managed on a short week.

Pittsburgh will release its next injury report Tuesday and its final one Wednesday.

The Steelers and Bengals kick off Thursday at 8:15 PM/EST.