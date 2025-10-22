Steelers Waive Rookie OT Gareth Warren Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers have waived rookie offensive tackle Gareth Warren. Per Wednesday’s transaction sheet, Warren was waived after spending the last two months on injured reserve.

An undrafted rookie free agent out of FCS Lindenwood, Warren landed on injured reserve after suffering a concussion attempting to make a tackle during a Steelers preseason game. After clearing waivers this summer, Pittsburgh placed him on IR on August 20. Now deemed healthy, he’s officially a free agent.

Despite thin tackle depth, Warren struggled to make a push to make the roster. A minor camp knee injury tripped him up, followed by his concussion. His play was often inconsistent when available, and he worked plenty at right tackle after playing on the left side throughout college. Here’s how we evaluated him during our final camp breakdown:

“Signed as a tryout player out of rookie minicamp, Warren missed about a week with a knee injury. He battled back, but looked uncomfortable playing right tackle and struggled overall. Probably not 100-percent healthy and still wearing a small brace after the injury, Warren lacked the foot speed to secure the edge or mirror inside counters.

He has a nice base and can sit into his stance, but profiles more like a guard than a tackle. From FCS Lindenwood, there was a big jump in competition, too. Warren picked up multiple preseason penalties before suffering a concussion chasing down Logan Woodside’s interception against Tampa Bay. Warren was waived/injured a few days later. A tough camp for him, but making it to the NFL level is no small feat.”

While on injured reserve, Warren had a split salary that reduced his weekly pay, which is common for rookie contracts.

Pittsburgh still has several players on injured reserve: QB Will Howard, QB Skylar Thompson, TE Donald Parham Jr., OL Max Scharping, DL Dean Lowry, DL Isaiahh Loudermilk, ILB Malik Harrison, CB Cory Trice Jr., CB Donte Kent, and S Miles Killebrew.

Howard and Harrison have returned to practice under the NFL’s 21-day designated-to-return rules. Thompson, Trice, Kent, and Loudermilk could join them later in the season.

Placed on injured reserve before final cutdowns, Parham and Lowry aren’t eligible to return. Parham tore his Achilles tendon in the spring, while Lowry suffered a severe right knee injury, believed to be an ACL tear. While Scharping and Killebrew are technically eligible to return, neither will. Scharping tore his ACL last month while Killebrew tore his in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns.