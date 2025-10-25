As we do every week to prepare you for the upcoming game, we give you our X factor of the week. Sometimes it’s a player, unit, concept, or scheme. Here’s our Pittsburgh Steelers X factor against the Green Bay Packers.

STEELERS VS PACKERS X FACTOR: OLB ALEX HIGHSMITH

The Steelers do not have an easy task this week against the Green Bay Packers. Especially defensively, with the same unit that was gutted by Cincinnati a little over a week ago.

When it comes to stopping the Packers offensively, the first thing the Steelers must do is stop the run. Josh Jacobs isn’t having the most efficient year, but he’s carried the ball 111 times and has already found the end zone eight times. He’s a workhorse who can wear down a defense, and most teams typically like to run away from T.J. Watt, for good reason.

That means we can expect a lot of runs heading in the direction of Alex Highsmith on Sunday.

Throughout his career, Highsmith has been a good run defender. He sheds blocks well and can make plays in the backfield with 50 tackles for a loss in his 81 career games. He’s also a sure tackler, as he didn’t miss a single tackle throughout the 2024 season. This year, it’s been a little bit of a slow start due to injuries. Highsmith has played in four games and has 15 tackles with just one tackle for a loss. It’s something he can still do, and he played the run very well against Cleveland a couple of weeks ago.

So great to see Alex Highsmith back healthy. Having the luxury to use all three OLBs, sometimes on the same play in packages, is fantastic.

Stopping the run comes first. But the Steelers also need to be able to get to the passer. They allowed Joe Flacco to kill them with quick anticipation throws all game long last Thursday. Jordan Love is very capable of beating them the same way. Love can be a little inconsistent under pressure, so if Highsmith can stay in his face throughout the game it will do the Steelers well.

Ultimately, the entire defense needs to play much better this week. But Alex Highsmith is a key component of that effort. He’ll see plenty of runs come his way. He’s got to be strong there and find a way to get in the backfield with just 1.5 sacks and five QB hits this year.