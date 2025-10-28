Steelers Vs Packers: PFF Grades And Snap Counts

It was a tale of two halves for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They had a two-score lead at halftime but derailed in an ugly 35-25 loss.

In this article, I will provide data from Pro Football Focus (PFF) and takeaways.

Offense:

Excellent (90-Plus Grades):

NONE.

Great (80-Plus Grades):

The best grade on offense was T Troy Fautanu (80.0 grade, 63 snaps), his best mark of the season. He led the team by far with a healthy 86.7 run block grade, while pass blocking came in at 69.7. Fautanu was a cog in the team’s run success early, confusingly abandoning it in the second half and allowing three pressures (all hurries).

Good (70-Plus Grades):

Four players. WR Roman Wilson (77.7, 29) certainly made some noise. On a third and short in the first quarter, he worked open on a beautiful scramble drill connection on the sideline for a 45-yard catch. Wilson also posted his first NFL touchdown, making an impressive contested catch on the 21-yard strike. Caught 4-of-5 targets for 74 yards, with a 76.1 receiving grade, each season highs. 59.7 run block grade.

QB Aaron Rodgers (75.9, 63) had some nice moments against his former team. He went 24/36 passing (66.7-percent, season low) for 219 yards, with two TDs, no INTs and three sacks. Two big-time throws per PFF, with no turnover-worthy plays. Both touchdowns came early, the one to Wilson and a slant to WR DK Metcalf from two yards out, right before halftime, to take their largest 16-7 lead. 74.5 passing grade.

T Broderick Jones (72.2, 63). This was his best grade of 2025, meaning both starting tackles did so. An 80.5 pass blocking grade was second best in the game, and by far his strongest this year. 61.3 run block, with some ups and downs, but enjoyed a nice run block pull to free up a chunk run—two pressures, with a hurry and sack allowed. The latter came on the first offensive play of the second half, when things spiraled out of control.

WR Ben Skowronek (70.4, 11) caught his lone target for 13 yards in the second quarter, giving him a 69.1 receiving grade. 59.4 run blocking, though, which seemed low, on five run snaps. Another case where individual grades are lower than his overall, which always confuses me.

Bad (Below 50 Grades):

One here, TE Jonnu Smith (48.6, 38). Caught 2-of-4 targets for 17 yards, and the two incompletions were untimely in the final quarter, including a missed two-point conversion. Neither were drops, and the game was already decided at that point. 45.0 receiving grade was second-worst on the team, but graded well blocking: 71.0 pass block (three snaps), 64.1 run block.

Defense:

Excellent (90-Plus Grades):

The best grade on defense and overall was LB Payton Wilson (92.7, 43). By far his best of 2025 (63.0 next best), and solid marks across the board – 90.0 pass rush (nine snaps), 85.7 coverage (20 snaps), 80.4 tackling, and 78.5 run defense (14 snaps). Led the team with eight combined tackles (three stops), a team-high four pressures (three hurries, one QB hit), and two catches allowed for just eight yards.

Great (80-Plus Grades):

DL Cameron Heyward (87.4, 53) was second on the team with seven combined tackles, with a notable team-leading five stops, which were hard to come by for Pittsburgh’s defense. Provided three pressures, all hurries—another player with individual grades lower than his overall: 75.3 pass rush, 75.2 run defense.

Good (70-Plus Grades):

Four here. EDGE Nick Herbig (78.0, 24) still feels underutilized. Different impact in this one, with a great 88.0 coverage grade (three snaps), best of 2025 and for Pittsburgh Week Eight. Namely, for a forced fumble on a catch tackle that went out of bounds in the first quarter. He also had two combined tackles (one run stop, garbage time) and a quarterback hit within his three pressures (two hurries). 72.8 tackling, 71.0 run defense, 50.7 pass rush.

S Chuck Clark (76.2, 56) was higher than expected, part of the horrid Steelers secondary in the second half. On the wrong side of a TD allowed, beat easily, and missed a tackle on a huge YAC score, the latter being a big issue on the second level. All three targets were also caught for 30 yards, but certainly didn’t expect a 73.6 coverage grade (his best). 65.3 run defense, 57.1 pass rush (two snaps), 53.4 tackling. Five combined tackles, two stops.

CB Jalen Ramsey (73.0, 64) made noise as a tackler (80.2), with four combined and three stops. A big hit near the sideline, no gain run stop on the first defensive play of the third quarter, and corralling a two-yard catch admirably. 75.1 run defense and 71.6 coverage grades were solid, allowing three catches for 13 yards. 52.8 pass rush (three snaps, no pressure).

EDGE T.J. Watt (70.0, 59) had another quiet day (to his standards). Three pressures (two QB hits, one hurry), given a 60.5 grade. Did have six combined tackles with four stops. Three of those came against the run, including a no-gainer in the fourth quarter. One of many Steelers to miss a tackle, though, and a facemask penalty just before halftime. 78.1 coverage (his best, three snaps), 73.2 run defense, 55.0 tackling.

Bad (Below 50 Grades):

A whopping ten players. Here’s the list:

DL Keeanu Benton (46.2, 41), DL Esezi Otomewo (46.0, 1), CB Joey Porter Jr. (45.8, 64), DL Yahya Black (41.8, 15), S Jabrill Peppers (38.9, 13), CB Brandin Echols (35.3, 9), LB Patrick Queen (34.8, 64), DL Derrick Harmon (28.6, 39), LB Cole Holcomb (28.6, 21), and the worst defensive grade and overall was S Juan Thornhill (24.6, 27). Three defensive linemen, four DBs, and two LBs, including your defensive quarterback. Yikes.

Benton had two combined tackles, with one stop, for his best 70.1 grade. 50.4 run defense, 50.0 pass rush (no pressures, 26 snaps). Porter had three combined tackles, but no stops. Had a nice 3rd-and-1 PBU early on a three-and-out drive. But a culprit of the units’ issues: allowed YAC, missed tackles, and penalized. 58.9 run defense, 43.2 coverage, 37.4 tackling. Black had a 3rd-and-3 QB hit, but in garbage time. 55.6 pass rush, 45.6 run D.

Peppers had a goose egg stat sheet (53.6 run defense, 46.8 coverage). Echols had three total tackles (no stops), and missed a crucial one on a three-yard rushing TD. Also allowed a painful 33-yard catch on a 3rd-and 7 third quarter. 46.7 coverage, 42.6 run D, 37.4 tackling. Queen was terrible as a tackler (24.7), missing THREE of them, all in coverage (30.0). 55.7 run defense to boot, while pass rushing (70.2, three snaps) included a QB hit.

Harmon had two total tackles, one stop, and no misses (69.0 tackling). 55.5 pass rush, with two pressures (hurries) on 18 pass snaps. But a team-worst 27.6 run defense for the rookie. Holcomb’s best grade was a 52.2 pass rush (four snaps), with no pressure. Four total tackles (two stops), but also missed one, allowing YAC on a 24-yard catch.

Thornhill was a liability too often. Namely, in coverage (team worst 26.2 grade). He was out of position, allowing a huge play over his head and to the red zone as Green Bay took over. Also, a part of the missed tackle issues, with awful technique and huge YAC on a whopping 59-yard catch in the third quarter. Only one total tackle as well, with no stops, given a team worst 23.8 tackling grade. 60.2 run defense (seven snaps).

Special Teams:

NOTE – Some names don’t appear (less snaps, average grade).

Excellent (90-Plus Grades):

Two players. Carson Bruener was the best-graded special teamer (90.3, 21). He has a plus-70 grade in 5-of-7 games, and posted a whopping four total special teams tackles. His 90.5 season grade ranks third in the league among players with 100-plus snaps. Way to go, rook.

K Chris Boswell (90.1, 12) was simply fantastic again. He went 4/4 on field goals, including three of 50-plus yards, with the other a 48-yarder. His 93.0 field goal grade on the season ranks second in the league, only to Dallas’ Brandon Aubrey. Serial killer.

Great (80-Plus Grades):

NONE.

Good (70-Plus Grades):

Two men. Connor Heyward (72.4, 21) had two solo tackles, playing on four units. Kenneth Gainwell (71.5, 14) was charted for three solo tackles, notable with people thinking of him as a returner (59.3 grade).

Bad (Below 50 Grades):

Four here. James Pierre (49.5, 20) had a missed tackle. An unnecessary roughness on Nick Herbig (44.2, 11) led to a skirmish. Cameron Heyward (43.2, 9) false-started on a field goal. The worst special teams grade was Ben Skowronek (36.0, 28). Double-team blocked to the ground, pinning him down like wrestlers, when Herbig stepped in and was flagged. Not an excuse, but one of the many calls in the game that didn’t go Pittsburgh’s way.

Steelers Week Eight/Regular Season Snaps:

Week Eight Snap Leaders/Season Total Snaps Leader:

OFF – Troy Fautanu, Zach Frazier, Broderick Jones, Mason McCormick, Aaron Rodgers.

DEF – Joey Porter Jr., Patrick Queen, Jalen Ramsey.

ST – Payton Wilson, Ben Skowronek.

SEA TOT – Patrick Queen.