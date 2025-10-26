Steelers Vs Packers: Inactives For Week 8

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their list of players who will be inactive for their Week 8 Sunday night game against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium. As expected, one Steeler will miss the Week 8 contest due to an injury.

After being ruled out for the Packers game on the Friday injury report, WR Scotty Miller (finger) is inactive on Sunday night. This is the first game this season that Miller has missed. He presumably sustained his finger injury last week during practice.

With Miller sidelined, WR Ke’Shawn Williams, who was signed off the team’s practice squad a few Saturdays ago, is once again in uniform Sunday night against the Packers. The Steelers also have WR Calvin Austin III back from his shoulder injury.

The Steelers’ Sunday night list of inactive players also includes three healthy scratches in OL Andrus Peat, OLB DeMarvin Leal, and DL Logan Lee. Peat has been inactive for every game this season. This marks the third time this season that Leal and Lee have been on the team’s inactive list.

Steelers C Zach Frazier (calf) is active Sunday night after ending Friday listed as questionable on the team’s injury report.

The Steelers only needed four inactive players on Sunday night due to the team only having 52 players on its active roster. The Steelers chose not to activate ILB Malik Harrison (knee) or QB Will Howard (hand) from their Reserve/Injured list this past week.

Steelers’ Inactive Players

WR Scotty Miller

OL Andrus Peat

DL Logan Lee

OLB DeMarvin Leal

Packers’ Inactive Players

WR Dontayvion Wicks

K Lucas Havrisik

OL Jacob Monk

OL Donovan Jennings

DL Lukas Van Ness

DL Warren Brinson