Steelers Vs Packers 2025 Week Eight: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2025 Week 8
Green Bay Packers (4-1-1) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2)
Kickoff: 8:20 PM/ET, Oct. 26, 2025
Site: Acrisure Stadium (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: NBC (national)
Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analysis), and Melissa Stark (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Rob King (play-by-play), Max Starks (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers +3
Trends:
Green Bay is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games.
Green Bay is 4-1-1 SU in its last 6 games.
Green Bay is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games against Pittsburgh.
Green Bay is 2-6 SU in its last 8 games against Pittsburgh.
Green Bay is 0-5 ATS in its last 5 games on the road.
Green Bay is 0-6 SU in its last 6 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.
Green Bay is 8-1 SU in its last 9 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Green Bay is 0-5 ATS in its last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
The total has gone UNDER in 13 of Green Bay’s last 20 games played in October.
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games.
Pittsburgh is 4-2 SU in its last 6 games.
The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games against Green Bay.
Pittsburgh is 7-2 ATS in its last 9 games at home.
Pittsburgh is 6-0 SU in its last 6 games when playing at home against Green Bay.
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference conference.
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference North division.
Pittsburgh is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games played in October.
Pittsburgh is 6-2 SU in its last 8 games played in week 8.
Packers Injuries
WR Dontayvion Wicks (calf) – Out
DE Lukas Van Ness (foot) – Out
WR Matthew Golden (hip) – Questionable
WR Christian Watson (knee) – Questionable
DT Warren Brinson (hamstring) – Questionable
DT Devonte Wyatt (knee) – Questionable
K Brandon McManus (right quad) – Questionable
Steelers Injuries:
WR Scotty Miller (finger) – Out
C Zach Frazier (calf) – Questionable
QB Will Howard (hand/IR) – Questionable
ILB Malik Harrison (knee/IR) – Questionable
Weather:
