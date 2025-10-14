Steelers Vs Browns: PFF Grades And Snap Counts

The Pittsburgh Steelers took care of business, gaining more traction atop the AFC North with a comfortable 23-9 victory against the Cleveland Browns. In this article, I will provide data from Pro Football Focus (PFF) and takeaways.

Offense:

Excellent (90-Plus Grades):

NONE.

Great (80-Plus Grades):

Two players. The highest grade on offense was TE Connor Heyward (88.9 grade, 6 snaps). Most positive in his limited playing time was a red zone touchdown, re-routing on a scramble drill in the end zone on a nice catch, giving Pittsburgh their first breathing room in the second half (16-3). Noted a couple of poor run block reps (62.0), but his lone route as a receiver cashed in big, for a team-leading 90.5 receiving grade.

QB Aaron Rodgers (82.9, 56) was up and down. His first touchdown was the improvisation to Heyward, and other plus throws, no doubt. Enjoyed a wow 3rd-and-3 conversion. Moved the pocket and, under duress, flipped it to RB Jaylen Warren, who leaked out late. Went 21/30, 235 yards, two TDs, no picks or sacks. Blocking improved, but PFF disagreed. 82.5 passing, a bit more deep throws (thankfully), but certainly had accuracy issues as well.

Good (70-Plus Grades):

One here, WR DK Metcalf (79.0, 49). Was targeted a team-high nine times, but only four receptions (44.4-percent). He had Pittsburgh’s second touchdown, running a double-move to get free upfield for the 25-yard strike. Also had an awesome go-ball catch, making a great low snag. Also got open on an out route, and another continued his YAC contributions. 81.3 receiving, noted better run blocking than his 59.2 grade, and had a false start penalty.

Bad (Below 50 Grades):

Four men, with mostly lower and anticipated grades. G Mason McCormick (48.3, 59) didn’t have the best of days, but had some good run blocking. Included a pancake and pulling, but also took some lumps, particularly early. 46.0 run block grade, though, certainly losing some reps. 57.2 pass block, allowing just one pressure (a hurry).

TE Darnell Washington (45.8, 47) came out with a bang. Pittsburgh’s first play was heavy personnel, fooling Cleveland with a wide-open catch and run for 36 yards. Fumbled out of bounds, though, blemishing his grade. He caught 3-of-5 targets for 62 yards, leading all receivers in YAC. Churned for a first down, got another 14 with extra yards on his other catches. Had a drop too, with 49.5 pass and 45.3 run block grades lower than deserved.

T Broderick Jones (42.4, 59) had his best game of 2025, and maybe his career. Was part of limiting star pass rusher Myles Garrett to virtually nothing. Was Jones perfect? No. But a horrendous 16.7 pass block grade that is the absolute worst of Week Six (pre-MNF)? Get outta here. He allowed just one pressure, though it was a QB hit. 57.8 run block grade, including on a chunk gain and several wins, with some losses, like a negative run.

The worst offensive grade was OL Spencer Anderson (36.7, 17), who has played mainly tackle eligible. Similarly, his 8.4 pass blocking was shockingly low, 1-of-4 OL (pre-MNF) with a single-digit Week Six grade. Yes, he was beaten badly on a near sack and had a holding penalty. But noted a couple plus reps too, including a screen. His 67.5 run block grade was actually the best on the team. Good for him, but more on the questionable PFF grading at best.

Defense:

Excellent (90-Plus Grades):

The best grade on defense and overall was EDGE Nick Herbig (94.8, 50). Significant impact with two sacks, a whopping four QB hits, and six pressures, each ranked or tied for first on the team. 92.6 pass rush leads Week Six EDGE rushers (pre-MNF). Huge fourth quarter, with pressure and a sack in the red zone. Two tackles for loss, and two combined tackles (both stops). 72.4 tackle, 67.8 run defense. PBU too, but a missed pick-six opportunity.

Great (80-Plus Grades):

Four here.

EDGE T.J. Watt (87.0, 49) also had a nice outing, particularly as a pass rusher. Littered my notes with positives, with a 90.8 grade that was second-best to Herbig among NFL EDGEs (pre-MNF). Hello Blitzburgh. Six pressures (T-team lead), three QB hits, a half sack (with Herbig), and two passes defensed. Couple of nice third downs, with a bat on a triple team, and QB hit (incompletion) in the fourth quarter. 75.5 tackle (five assists/two stops), 67.2 run defense. Two offside penalties were a clear blemish that needs to vanish.

CB James Pierre (86.1, 14) made a couple of nice fourth-quarter plays, needed with DB health not being ideal at the moment. Had an assisted tackle on a short catch, but mainly a 3rd-and-6 pass breakup, undercutting the route with just 1:27 left in the game. Huge. Did note a poor coverage rep too. 86.9 coverage led the team, allowing 1-of-3 receiving for just four yards. 75.4 tackling (two combined), including a tackle for loss.

EDGE Alex Highsmith (84.5, 47) returned from injury and played well. It was great to see the trio of EDGE rushers unveiling that package out of the gates. Had an assisted sack (winning easily), two QB hits, and three combined tackles (all stops). Solid 76.7 pass rush, 74.3 run defense, 74.2 tackling. 63.0 coverage (five snaps), and wasn’t targeted.

CB Joey Porter Jr. (82.0, 79) also returned this game. He went in and out of the lineup multiple times, but still played a ton. He was scrappy early and drew a personal foul. Had two pass breakups (T-team lead), including a great one on a slant before halftime. Allowed 3-of-6 receiving for 26 yards, with an 86.1 coverage grade (second on team). 78.5 tackle (five combined), 66.9 run defense. Great to have these two players back.

Good (70-Plus Grades):

Two players. Rookie EDGE Jack Sawyer (72.6, 24) didn’t fill the stat sheet, but had timely plays. Had two QB hits in close succession, around the two-minute warning in the red zone, to help close the game. Added three total pressures (66.9 pass rush). Wasn’t utilized in coverage or run defense much.

DL Daniel Ekuale (70.5, 11) was another depth piece that flashed. Noted a couple of plus run defense reps and had a QB hit in the fourth quarter. One assisted tackle (run stop). 66.8 tackling, 66.4 run defense, 63.3 pass rush.

Bad (Below 50 Grades):

Four in the tier.

Rookie DL Derrick Harmon (45.0, 48) was up and down. Got an assisted sack (with Highsmith), winning early in an impactful first half. Four combined tackles (but no stops), with four pressures and two QB hits as well. Went missing at times and was charted for two missed tackles. Noted a few poor run defense reps too, making his 35.7 run defense and 25.6 tackling grades a bit easier to stomach. 59.5 pass rush was too low.

DL Esezi Otomewo (43.6, 10) made his season debut, with a QB hit on his lone pressure (eight pass rush snaps), which came late in the game. 61.6 pass rush grade. Noted a poor run defense rep, on just one opportunity (60.0 grade). His overall grade seemed a bit low as well.

CB Brandin Echols (42.3, 28) lands here, expectedly. While he had a couple of good red zone reps in the final two minutes of the game, there were many more negatives in coverage overall. His 40.6 coverage grade was the worst on the team, and included a pass interference penalty, which was a gross call considering he was thrown to the ground. Also missed a tackle (45.1 grade), compared to two tackles (one stop).

The lowest defensive grade was rookie DL Yahya Black (35.8, 16). I noted three run defense snaps where he was below the line, getting pushed back handily on one, and included a fourth down. A goose egg stat sheet to boot, with no tackles or pressures (13 pass rush snaps). 51.5 pass rush, 47.3 run defense.

Special Teams:

NOTE – Some names don’t appear (less snaps, average grade).

Excellent (90-Plus Grades):

NONE.

Great (80-Plus Grades):

NONE.

Good (70-Plus Grades):

Two players. The best special teams grade was Payton Wilson (71.9, 16). I noted a couple of strong kick coverage reps, and he posted two solo tackles (led team)—nice day for the core teamer. Cole Holcomb (70.3, 6) played on the kick return and punt coverage units, posting a solo tackle.

Bad (Below 50 Grades):

The worst grade on special teams, and overall, was Jabrill Peppers (33.9, 13) due to a debatable block in the back penalty. Attempting the “airplane” technique on a first-quarter punt return, this was one of the many calls that raised questions in this game. In the end, a multi-TD win feels good this victory Monday.

Steelers Week Six/Regular Season Snaps:

Week Six Snap Leaders/Season Total Snaps Leader:

OFF – Troy Fautanu, Broderick Jones, Mason McCormick

DEF – Patrick Queen

ST – Jack Sawyer, Ben Skowronek

TOT – Patrick Queen