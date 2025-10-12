Steelers Vs Browns: Inactives For Week 6

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their list of players who will be inactive for their Week 6 Sunday against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. As expected, one Steeler will miss the Week 6 contest due to an injury.

After being ruled out for the Browns game on the Friday injury report, WR Calvin Austin III (shoulder) is inactive on Sunday. This is the first game this season that Austin has missed. He failed to practice last week after injuring his shoulder during the team’s Week 4 game in Dublin, Ireland.

The Steelers’ list of inactive players also includes four healthy scratches in OL Andrus Peat, S Chuck Clark, OLB DeMarvin Leal, and DL Logan Lee. Peat has been inactive for every game this season. This marks the first time this season that Leal, Lee, and Clark have been on the team’s inactive list.

The Steelers will have CB Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring), OLB Alex Highsmith (ankle), and RB Jaylen Warren (knee) back for the Sunday game against the Browns. Also active on Sunday is CB Jalen Ramsey (hamstring), who was injured during the team’s Week 4 game in Dublin, Ireland.

The Steelers signed WR Ke’Shawn Williams from their practice squad on Saturday and as expected, he is in uniform and active for Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Steelers’ Inactive Players

WR Calvin Austin III

OL Andrus Peat

DL Logan Lee

OLB DeMarvin Leal

S Chuck Clark

Browns’ Inactive Players

DT Mike Hall Jr.

CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse

RB Raheim Sanders

T Thayer Munford Jr.

G Zak Zinter

T Cornelius Lucas