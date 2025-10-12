Steelers Vs Browns 2025 Week Six: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2025 Week 6
Cleveland Browns (1-4) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1)
Kickoff: 1:00 PM/ET, Oct. 12, 2025
Site: Acrisure Stadium (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: CBS (regional)
Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), J.J. Watt (analysis), and Evan Washburn (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Rob King (play-by-play), Max Starks (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -5
Trends:
Cleveland is 2-9 ATS in its last 11 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Cleveland’s last 10 games.
Cleveland is 1-10 SU in its last 11 games.
Cleveland is 4-8 ATS in its last 12 games against Pittsburgh.
Cleveland is 6-13-1 SU in its last 20 games against Pittsburgh.
Cleveland is 0-7 ATS in its last 7 games on the road.
Cleveland is 1-19 SU in its last 20 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.
Cleveland is 0-8 SU in its last 8 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference.
Cleveland is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
The total has gone OVER in 5 of Cleveland’s last 7 games played in October.
Pittsburgh is 3-6 ATS in its last 9 games.
Pittsburgh is 3-6 SU in its last 9 games.
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games against Cleveland.
Pittsburgh is 6-2 ATS in its last 8 games at home.
Pittsburgh is 19-1 SU in its last 20 games when playing at home against Cleveland.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference.
Pittsburgh is 11-4 ATS in its last 15 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
Pittsburgh is 5-2 SU in its last 7 games played in October.
The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Pittsburgh’s last 11 games played in week 6.
Browns Injuries
DT Mike Hall Jr. (knee) – Out
Steelers Injuries:
WR Calvin Austin III (shoulder) – Out
Weather:
Game Release:steelers_oct_12_2025_vs_cleveland-browns_weekly_release
Game Capsule:browns-steelers-week-6-game-capsule-2025
Flipcard:browns-steelers-week-6-2025-flip-card