Steelers Vs Browns 2025 Week Six: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2025 Week 6

Cleveland Browns (1-4) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1)

Kickoff: 1:00 PM/ET, Oct. 12, 2025

Site: Acrisure Stadium (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: CBS (regional)

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), J.J. Watt (analysis), and Evan Washburn (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Rob King (play-by-play), Max Starks (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -5

Trends:

Cleveland is 2-9 ATS in its last 11 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Cleveland’s last 10 games.

Cleveland is 1-10 SU in its last 11 games.

Cleveland is 4-8 ATS in its last 12 games against Pittsburgh.

Cleveland is 6-13-1 SU in its last 20 games against Pittsburgh.

Cleveland is 0-7 ATS in its last 7 games on the road.

Cleveland is 1-19 SU in its last 20 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.

Cleveland is 0-8 SU in its last 8 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference.

Cleveland is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Cleveland’s last 7 games played in October.

Pittsburgh is 3-6 ATS in its last 9 games.

Pittsburgh is 3-6 SU in its last 9 games.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games against Cleveland.

Pittsburgh is 6-2 ATS in its last 8 games at home.

Pittsburgh is 19-1 SU in its last 20 games when playing at home against Cleveland.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference.

Pittsburgh is 11-4 ATS in its last 15 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Pittsburgh is 5-2 SU in its last 7 games played in October.

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Pittsburgh’s last 11 games played in week 6.

Browns Injuries

DT Mike Hall Jr. (knee) – Out

Steelers Injuries:

WR Calvin Austin III (shoulder) – Out

Weather:

PITTSBURGH WEATHER



Game Release:

Game Capsule:

Flipcard: