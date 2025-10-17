Steelers Vs Bengals Week 7: PFF Grades And Snap Counts

After starting well against an AFC North rival, things derailed mid-game, and the Cincinnati Bengals made more plays to hand the Pittsburgh Steelers a disappointing 33-31 loss.

In this article, I will provide data from Pro Football Focus (PFF) and takeaways.

Offense:

Excellent (90-Plus Grades):

NONE.

Great (80-Plus Grades):

The best offensive grade was RB Jaylen Warren (87.6 grade, 37 snaps). The 127 rushing yards was his best of 2025, previously 52 yards against Cleveland last game. Four 10-plus runs (season-high) and two explosive runs (36/24 yards), the two longest runs by Pittsburgh this year. The running game continues to trend upwards overall. Four catches for 31 yards and also provided some great pass blocking. 90.3 receiving, 80.7 run, 73.1 pass block.

Good (70-Plus Grades):

Six players here.

G Isaac Seumalo (78.4, 57) was a key contributor in the run game. Particularly enjoyed him pancaking his man on one occasion. Ranked first on the team with an 81.5 run block. Pass blocking was a different story (56.9 grade), tying for his most pressures allowed in a 2025 game (three). Each were hurries to boot.

QB Aaron Rodgers (76.8, 57) had another up and down game. 23/34 passing (67.6-percent) for 249 yards (season-high), four TDs (T-season best), but also tied for his most interceptions (two). The first was a bad throw/decision, and the other was ripped away post catch (not Rodgers’ fault). Looked more mobile, extending plays well. 76.3 passing. Also surpassed retired Steeler Ben Roethlisberger for fifth all-time in passing yards.

TE Pat Freiermuth (75.8, 37) made noise, as he typically does against Cincinnati, in a quiet season overall. Caught 5 of 6 targets for 111 yards, best of 2025 (31 yards previously). Two touchdowns, his first ones this year. Both came in the second half, starting with a huge 19-yard strike on 3rd-and-18 (seam/end zone target), and a triple explosive 68 yarder to take a one-point lead with 2:21 left (great throw/catch). 75.9 receiving, 53.3 run block.

WR Scotty Miller (72.9, 8) played a bit and had a nine yard catch to get Pittsburgh in the red zone in the second quarter. This was his lone catch, and he was given a 71.1 receiving grade. 59.1 run block (three snaps).

Tackle eligible Spencer Anderson (71.1, 7) got much more respect from PFF this week, compared to shockingly low OL (and other positions) grades last week. Anderson received his best-balanced blocking grades of 2025, a 70.2 pass block and 68.6 run block. Noted a couple enjoyable run blocks, one on the first drive as things were flowing well, and another on one of Warren’s explosive runs.

TE Darnell Washington (70.6, 36), his best offensive grade of 2025, after being graded too low last week. He was 3-of-5 receiving for the second game in a row, but just two yards. One reason was a horrid play call (loss of eight catch). Got his first touchdown, from two yards out with 11 minutes in the fourth quarter, cutting Pittsburgh’s deficit to three. The TEs did enough to get the W, to no avail. 72.3 receiving, 72.2 pass block, 60.0 run block (too low).

Bad (Below 50 Grades):

NONE.

Defense:

Excellent (90-Plus Grades):

The highest grade on defense was EDGE Nick Herbig (90.4, 29) for the second straight week. Earned excellent grades in each to boot. His play has earned more snaps, and it’s time to rectify that IMO. On 20 pass rush snaps: three pressures, two QB hits (led team), and a hurry. His 21.1-percent pass rush win rate led Steelers and engulfed starter Alex Highsmith’s (10.0) this game. 90.4 pass rush, 70.5 tackle, 65.2 run defense.

Great (80-Plus Grades):

Two men. DL Cameron Heyward (89.6, 56) had three combined tackles (all stops), a half sack (with 4:21 left), and QB hit. Showed good hustle on a TFL, getting there for a two-yard loss. Six total pressures led the team, five of which were hurries. Second best 83.5 pass rush grade on the team. 71.8 tackling, but a 67.9 run defense (two stops), not ideal in comparison.

LB Cole Holcomb (83.0, 42) provided good run defense and tackling in particular. Second on the team with seven combined tackles and 79.9 tackling. 79.2 run defense. 68.7 pass rush (four snaps, no pressure), and 68.4 coverage (21 snaps). Edged Payton Wilson in defensive snaps (42-to-33), which will be interesting to monitor moving forward.

Good (70-Plus Grades):

Three here. CB Brandin Echols (78.8, 27) had three combined tackles (all stops), and a pass deflection. One stop was on 3rd-and-7 third quarter, tackling the catch just short of the sticks. But Cincinnati went on to convert the following fourth down. Was an exception to Pittsburgh’s coverage woes, earning a team best 82.5 coverage grade, allowing 3-of-5 receiving for 24 yards. 79.2 tackling, 60.2 run defense (seems low).

Rookie DL Derrick Harmon (77.7, 43) graded his best by far in 2025 overall. Two combined tackles, with one run stop (third quarter). He was the best graded Steelers run defender, substantially (87.8), which showed watching the film. Keep it coming young fella. 70.1 tackling, but 57.2 pass rush. Had three pressures, all hurries, and thought that grade could’ve been higher.

S Chuck Clark (73.6, 46) played a ton, after no defensive snaps last game. Had two combined tackles (both stops). One was a fantastic TFL, with great recognition to shoot in for the big hit second quarter. Also provided a pass breakup, getting a respectable 74.0 coverage. But, 53.4 run defense and poor 28.2 tackling, including two misses. The latter was a much bigger issue for Pittsburgh than the last couple games (more names to come).

Bad (Below 50 Grades):

Four players. CB Jalen Ramsey (43.0, 76) and company did not rise up to the Bengals potent receivers. CBs got diced up repeatedly, along with the Steelers scheme frustratingly not adjusting. 37.0 coverage grade, 5-of-9 receiving allowed (most targeted), for 62 yards and a TD, despite a bogus DPI call. Another next drive, both in quarter two as things unraveled. Did have a red zone PBU third quarter. 80.7 tackle (led team), 74.3 run defense.

Rookie EDGE Jack Sawyer (36.4, 11) got his worst grade of 2025 by far. Had a QB hit on his only pressure (seven pass rush snaps), and a pass deflection in the fourth quarter. 1-of-1 receiving allowed for 25 yards, virtually all in YAC near the end. That was his lone coverage snap, but still got an average 60.0 grade. Must be a typo, considering all his individual grades were well above his overall (69.9 tackle, 62.5 pass rush, 60.8 run defense).

LB Patrick Queen (34.8, 76) had four combined tackles, with no stops, and missed a whopping four tackles! Was also on the wrong side of explosive plays Pittsburgh allowed, including a 29-yard TD second quarter, and really wasn’t good after a promisingly strong past two games. Queen’s grades: 52.5 pass rush (five snaps, no pressure), 46.1 run defense, 40.1 coverage (most YAC allowed), and 25.6 coverage (team worst).

The lowest grade on defense and overall was CB Darius Slay (29.6, 52). Simply looked outmatched at times. Was graded abysmally: 33.8 coverage, 28.1 run defense, 27.6 tackling. Had four combined tackles, no stops, and three missed tackles. Considering one is too many, missed tackles have to get back on track in a hurry for multiple men. Slay allowed 6-of-7 receiving for 80 yards (team worst) and a TD.

Brand new Bengals QB Joe Flacco certainly diced up this secondary, and Pittsburgh’s defense must start playing more consistently if they want to stay atop the AFC North moving forward.

Special Teams:

NOTE – Some names don’t appear (less snaps, average grade).

Excellent (90-Plus Grades):

The best special teams grade and overall was Nick Herbig (91.7, 11). Remember, he also had the best defensive grade too. Played three special teams units.

Great (80-Plus Grades):

Cole Holcomb (80.2, 10) was given a great grade on defense and special teams. Played on kick return most, along with a bit of coverage units.

Good (70-Plus Grades):

Four players. Rookie Carson Bruener (78.8, 18), Payton Wilson (77.9, 24), Chuck Clark (77.8, 16), and Brandin Echols (74.9, 9). Bruener continues to play well, adding an assisted tackle, and played four teams. Wilson had three combined ST tackles, two solo and one assist. Clark had a solo tackle and played on three teams. Echols played on kick coverage and punt return.

Bad (Below 50 Grades):

The lowest graded special teamer was Ben Skowronek (40.2, 25). Had a solo tackle, played five units. That’s his lowest grade by a wide margin, and not what the team needs after losing special teams captain Miles Killebrew.

Steelers Week Seven/Regular Season Snaps:

Week Seven Snap Leaders/Season Total Snaps Leader:

OFF – Aaron Rodgers, starting OL

DEF – DeShon Elliott, Patrick Queen, Jalen Ramsey

ST – Jabrill Peppers, Jack Sawyer, Ben Skowronek

SEA TOT – Patrick Queen