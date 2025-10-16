Steelers Vs Bengals Prediction

As we’ve done in the past, below are the keys and my prediction of the Pittsburgh Steelers winning (or losing) today’s game. Three things that need to happen for them to end up on the right side of the score and vice versa in their Week 7 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

My Steelers’ prediction is at the bottom.

The Steelers Will Win If…

1. Run Game Keeps Rolling

Obvious enough. Pittsburgh has rushed for over 100 yards in back-to-back games and has more yards rushing in their last two than they did in their first three. The Bengals have a poor run defense, allowing a constant churn of yards.

There’s every reason for Pittsburgh to keep deploying its big people, Darnell Washington and Spencer Anderson, and impose their will. It’s not broken and doesn’t need fixing. Maintaining control of the ball is a good way to rest a Steelers’ defense forced to log a bunch of snaps this season.

2. Pittsburgh’s Roster Building Works

Pittsburgh made it no secret that offseason moves were built with Cincinnati in mind. Adding corners like Darius Slay and Jalen Ramsey to handle Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. All with the thought of QB Joe Burrow throwing to them, not Joe Flacco, but Flacco has enough juice left in his arm to get those guys the ball.

Pittsburgh wants to man up and take those top targets away. Can they? The defense is trending in the right direction, but this is the proof of concept. Can they get it done? If so, it’ll feel like vindication for the team’s offseason plan.

3. Front Seven Keeps Dominating

The Bengals’ offensive line has struggled, and the Steelers can keep that train off the tracks. A healthy front seven is really coming into its own. Patrick Queen is playing the best ball of his Steelers’ career, Derrick Harmon is ascending, and the three-headed monster at outside linebacker might be football’s best trio.

Flacco gets the ball out of his hand quickly, making it harder to get sacks and pressure. But if rush and coverage can go together and force Flacco to hold onto the ball, the rush should be able to get home. If so, it’ll be a long night for the Bengals offense.

The Steelers Will Lose If…

1. Special Teams Feels Killebrew’s Loss

It’s never easy to lose your top special teams ace. Killebrew wasn’t just the captain but wore multiple hats, including the personal protector of the punt team and the quarterback of the unit. Hopefully, Pittsburgh isn’t doing much punting, but anyone new in that role comes with risk…and will surely be tested.

Protections have to be clean, and coverage must be sound. No negativity here that could give the Bengals an edge in this one.

2. Bengals’ New Defense Gives Steelers Problems

Pittsburgh hasn’t had many problems figuring out Cincinnati’s defense. But as Arthur Smith was right to point out, there’s a new defensive coordinator in Al Golden. The Bengals roster still has holes, and it’s a defense that can be exploited, but it’s not the exact same scheme the Steelers are used to seeing. Pittsburgh might need to adjust in-game more than in the past, and if so, that could keep their score down and the game close early.

3. History Wins Again

On paper, Pittsburgh has the advantage in every way. The same was said when traveling to Cleveland last year. It ended in an upset loss. Mike Tomlin just hasn’t found a way to win on these short weeks and on the road, especially against divisional opponents. He’s just 2-9 overall and 0-6 against the AFC North.

Now facing a better QB in Joe Flacco, something Tomlin is clearly unhappy about, that history will be tested. And could win out again.

Prediction:

Steelers: 17

Bengals: 13

Season Prediction Record

2-3