Steelers Vs Bengals: Inactives For Week 7

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their list of players who will be inactive for their Week 7 Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. As expected, one Steeler will miss the Week 7 contest due to an injury.

After being ruled out for the Bengals game on the Wednesday injury report, WR Calvin Austin III (shoulder) is inactive on Thursday night. This is the second consecutive game this season that Austin has missed. He failed to practice these past two weeks after injuring his shoulder during the team’s Week 4 game in Dublin, Ireland.

With Austin sidelined on Thursday night, WR Ke’Shawn Williams, who was signed off the team’s practice squad last Saturday, is in uniform again against the Bengals.

The Steelers’ Thursday night list of inactive players also includes three healthy scratches in OL Andrus Peat, OLB DeMarvin Leal, and DL Logan Lee. Peat has been inactive for every game this season. This marks the second time this season that Leal and Lee have been on the team’s inactive list.

The Steelers have S DeShon Elliott (personal) active Thursday night after he ended Wednesday listed as questionable on the team’s injury report. While Elliott did not make the trip to Cincinnati with the team on Wednesday, he arrived in town earlier on Thursday and had his game status changed earlier in the afternoon..

Steelers’ Inactive Players

WR Calvin Austin III

OL Andrus Peat

DL Logan Lee

OLB DeMarvin Leal

Bengals’ Inactive Players

DE Trey Hendrickson

TE Tanner Hudson

WR Jermaine Burton

CB Cam Taylor-Britt

C Matt Lee

DT McKinnley Jackson