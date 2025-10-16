Steelers Vs Bengals 2025 Week Seven: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2025 Week 7
Pittsburgh Steelers (4-1) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (2-4)
Kickoff: 8:15 PM/ET, Oct. 16, 2025
Site: Paycor Stadium (65,535) • Cincinnati, OH
Playing Surface: FieldTurf
TV Coverage: Amazon Prime (national)
Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analysis), and Kaylee Hartung (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Rob King (play-by-play), Max Starks (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Bengals -5.5
Trends:
Pittsburgh is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games.
Pittsburgh is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games against Cincinnati.
Pittsburgh is 15-5 SU in its last 20 games against Cincinnati.
Pittsburgh is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games on the road.
Pittsburgh is 10-2 SU in its last 12 games when playing on the road against Cincinnati.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
Pittsburgh is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games played in October.
Cincinnati is 2-5 ATS in its last 7 games.
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Cincinnati’s last 5 games.
Cincinnati is 1-4 SU in its last 5 games.
The total has gone OVER in 8 of Cincinnati’s last 9 games at home.
Cincinnati is 2-10 SU in its last 12 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.
Cincinnati is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Cincinnati is 4-11 ATS in its last 15 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
The total has gone OVER in 5 of Cincinnati’s last 7 games played in October.
Cincinnati is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games played in week 7.
Steelers Injuries
WR Calvin Austin III (shoulder) – Out
S Miles Killebrew (knee) – Out
S DeShon Elliott (personal) – Questionable
ILB Malik Harrison (knee/IR) – Questionable
Bengals Injuries:
TE Tanner Hudson (Concussion) – Out
DE Trey Hendrickson (hip) – Questionable
WR Charlie Jones (ribs) – Questionable
G Lucas Patrick (calf/IR) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:steelers_oct_16_2025_at_cincinnati-bengals_weekly_release
Game Capsule:steelers-bengals-week-7-game-capsule-2025
Flipcard:steelers-bengals-week-7-2025-flip-card