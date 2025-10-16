Steelers Vs Bengals 2025 Week Seven: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2025 Week 7

Pittsburgh Steelers (4-1) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (2-4)

Kickoff: 8:15 PM/ET, Oct. 16, 2025

Site: Paycor Stadium (65,535) • Cincinnati, OH

Playing Surface: FieldTurf

TV Coverage: Amazon Prime (national)

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analysis), and Kaylee Hartung (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Rob King (play-by-play), Max Starks (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Bengals -5.5

Trends:

Pittsburgh is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games.

Pittsburgh is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games against Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh is 15-5 SU in its last 20 games against Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games on the road.

Pittsburgh is 10-2 SU in its last 12 games when playing on the road against Cincinnati.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Pittsburgh is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games played in October.

Cincinnati is 2-5 ATS in its last 7 games.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Cincinnati’s last 5 games.

Cincinnati is 1-4 SU in its last 5 games.

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Cincinnati’s last 9 games at home.

Cincinnati is 2-10 SU in its last 12 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.

Cincinnati is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Cincinnati is 4-11 ATS in its last 15 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Cincinnati’s last 7 games played in October.

Cincinnati is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games played in week 7.

Steelers Injuries

WR Calvin Austin III (shoulder) – Out

S Miles Killebrew (knee) – Out

S DeShon Elliott (personal) – Questionable

ILB Malik Harrison (knee/IR) – Questionable

Bengals Injuries:

TE Tanner Hudson (Concussion) – Out

DE Trey Hendrickson (hip) – Questionable

WR Charlie Jones (ribs) – Questionable

G Lucas Patrick (calf/IR) – Questionable

Weather:

CINCINNATI WEATHER



Game Release:

Game Capsule:

Flipcard: