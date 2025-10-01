Steelers-Vikings Score Massive Ratings

Not only was the on-field product of the NFL’s first regular-season Ireland game a big success, the ratings followed suit. Per a Wednesday morning league release, 7.9 million total viewers watched Sunday morning’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings. It makes for the second-highest watched NFL Network international game, only trailing the 2023 Miami Dolphins-Kansas City Chiefs game that drew over 9 million eyeballs.

The 7.9 million figure reflects those watching on television and digital platforms. It’s a 68-percent increase from last year’s average. Per the press release, at Sunday’s peak, viewership topped 9 million.

The game was plenty hyped long before the Steelers were officially selected to play in it. The Irish-rooted Rooney family pushed hard for Pittsburgh to be the “home” team for Ireland’s first regular-season game, taking part in the only other NFL game before, a 1997 preseason contest against the Chicago Bears. The late Dan Rooney served as U.S. Ambassador to Ireland during the Obama Administration, becoming the first Irish Ambassador to visit all 32 counties.

After the schedule was released in May, excitement continued to build for the game. The country helped make the game a major event and fan support for the contest was strong. Over 74,000 piled into Croke Park to watch, including our own David Orochena. He made the flight over to Dublin and in an article that will be posted shortly, had the trip of a lifetime.

Pittsburgh defeated Minnesota, 24-21. What appeared to be a comfortable win got tight at the end. Leading 24-6 in the second half, the Vikings stormed back with two touchdowns and a two-point conversion to cut the lead to just three. But the Steelers’ defense recorded one final stop to prevent a game-tying field goal attempt. It was Pittsburgh’s best and most complete game of the season. The Steelers ran for well over 100 yards, played strong run defense, and sacked Vikings QB Carson Wentz six times.

Based on the week’s success and the NFL’s continued global expansion, it’s likely the league will hold a second regular-season game in Ireland in the near future. That may not happen in 2026 but with Roger Goodell’s goal of an international game every week of the season, Dublin will get another chance to host. It wouldn’t be a shock to see the Steelers be chosen again.