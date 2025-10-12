Steelers Versus Browns Winners And Losers

Winners and losers from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 6 23-9 win over the Cleveland Browns Sunday afternoon.

WINNERS

EDGE Alex Highsmith & Nick Herbig

Lot of debate over which outside linebacker the Steelers should roll with. Pittsburgh will enjoy having them all. Highsmith returned after missing two games with an ankle sprain. He was solid against the run in a game where that was first and foremost. He also had a pair of QB hits.

Herbig dusted veteran left tackle Cam Robinson for a key red-zone sack on Dillon Gabriel to force a fourth quarter field goal. Adding a second sack later, he was around the ball throughout the day, even if he dropped a would-be interception. Herbig finished with four QB hits.

WR DK Metcalf

Metcalf continues to be the sole consistent pass catcher in this offense. He’s a good guy to keep involved. Metcalf found the end zone on a sluggo for a pitch-and-catch touchdown from Rodgers. He continued to rack up YAC and beat up on CB Tyson Campbell, who was acquired by the Browns mid-week and put in a tough spot.

Full Play TD from Rodgers to Metcalf. Steelers have this now #Steelers #NFl pic.twitter.com/A39Bsw9jPd — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 12, 2025

Metcalf could’ve had more, burning Campbell downfield but Rodgers’ pass was badly underthrown. He finished with four receptions for 95 yards and that score.

TE Darnell Washington & TE Connor Heyward

Steelers tight ends finally got involved in the offense today. It just wasn’t the starters either. Like the Vikings game, Pittsburgh brought its big people to this AFC North rock fight. That meant plenty of Washington, who had a career game as a receiver. On the literal first offensive snap of the game, Washington got loose for a 36-yard gain. He showed his hands throughout the game and consistently moved the sticks. All while putting in his usual work as a blocker.

Heyward helped created margin in a scramble drill, doubling back and making a tough hands catch from Aaron Rodgers for the score.

Rodgers out right and nice catch by Connor Heyward for TD!!!!!!!!! #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/wFuCHp3Zvy — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 12, 2025

K Chris Boswell

Before the offense started to find the end zone, Boswell produced all the points. A trio of first-half field goals, including another from 50, to keep Pittsburgh ahead at the half. Acrisure Stadium isn’t as daunting as it once was, but the field wasn’t great. Don’t take Boswell’s consistency for granted.

ILB Patrick Queen

Another strong outing for Queen, who has steadily improved and strung together back-to-back solid performances. All over the place to help subdue the Browns’ run game, Queen made plays in space. A tip down the seam against TE David Njoku to close out the half, forcing a field goal, and a great stop on a second half screen. This is the player Pittsburgh imagined getting when it made him the highest-paid outside free agent in franchise history.

PR Ke’Shawn Williams

Welcome to the NFL. A rookie making his debut, Williams nearly stole the show with a 47-yard run back that was negated by a ticky-tack (but technically correct) illegal block by S Jabrill Peppers. Still, Williams showed his playmaking ability and why Pittsburgh chose him to replace the injured Calvin Austin III on punts. Williams looked confident with the football, and you wonder if he could hold onto the role once Austin recovers. With a short week upcoming, Williams figures to again be the guy Thursday night against Cincinnati.

RB Jaylen Warren

Warren is made for AFC North ball. That’s the biggest compliment you can offer the guy. His individual numbers weren’t gaudy and sledding was going to be tough against the Browns’ No. 1 run defense. But Warren ran hard and created yards after contact. An energy bringer and tone setter needed in a rough-and-tumble game like today.

Warren also threw a key cut block on the play side end on Rodgers’ touchdown to Heyward. Warren still plays the game like the UDFA he once was trying to make the team and earn a role. It’s appreciated and was needed today.

CB Jalen Ramsey

The first two-sack game of Ramsey’s career, college or pro. The Steelers’ defense continues to tee off with its front, 17 sacks, and Ramsey is getting in on the fun. That hamstring sure looked good out there. Cleveland had zero downfield passing game and Ramsey obviously played a role, though the Browns showed little interest in testing things.

LOSERS

Dropped INTs

Too many of them in this one. Darius Slay, Nick Herbig, and Juan Thornhill (arguably twice) had drops while Patrick Queen’s diving attempt off Slay’s chance came up just shy. Dillon Gabriel could’ve thrown a bunch of interceptions, but the Steelers couldn’t quite take advantage. They played the quick/short game well but were unable to capitalize. Time to get extra work on the JUGs machine.

TE Pat Freiermuth

Like Week 4, the focus rested on the team’s other tight ends. Freiermuth had an 11-yard reception to set up a manageable third down, but it was another quiet performance. Instead, Darnell Washington had a monster game and Connor Heyward caught a touchdown pass. We’ll get snap counts later today, but Freiermuth didn’t seem to play much, dashing a pre-game report that he would be more involved.

Maybe he’ll break out Thursday against the Bengals, a team he’s dominated, but so long as Washington and Spencer Anderson are keys to Pittsburgh’s running game, that’s where the Steelers’ focus will remain.

Penalties

Too many of them today. A season-high 10 of them. Three were offsides calls, two on T.J. Watt that gave the Browns a free five yards. Sloppy game overall that can’t carry into a short week on the road. Pittsburgh’s been good about it throughout the season but not today. Definitely a coaching point before Week 7.