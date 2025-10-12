Steelers Versus Browns Prediction

As we’ve done in the past, below are the keys and my prediction of the Pittsburgh Steelers winning (or losing) today’s game. Three things that need to happen for them to end up on the right side of the score and vice versa in their Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns.

My Steelers’ prediction is at the bottom.

The Steelers Will Win If…

1. Pittsburgh’s Running Game Is At Least Efficient

Expecting Pittsburgh’s running game to run wild against Cleveland’s No. 1 offense is a bridge too far. But the Steelers need to at least remain efficient and keep the offense on schedule. Expect its big people, TE Darnell Washington and OL Spencer Anderson to see serious snaps as they did in Week 4. But that also means the Browns will bring in its own big people in a best-on-best rock fight. Can Pittsburgh get a little creative?

No matter the plan, the results have to be there. A yards per carry around 4.0, a run success rate at least hitting 50 percent. Failure to run the ball greatly diminishes the Steelers’ chances of winning.

2. Defense Takes Away The Quick Game

Pittsburgh’s front seven is rounding into form and facing a rookie quarterback in his second start. Should be an automatic advantage for the Steelers, right? Maybe so. But Dillon Gabriel is a smart quarterback with a ton of college experience to help accelerate his NFL learning curve. He also got the ball out ultra-quick in Week 5’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings and consistently targeted his running backs and tight ends.

Knowing that, taking away the quick game is key. Boots in the flat, three-step drops, the screen game, and checkdowns. That can mean the defensive backs playing more aggressively and clouding underneath. The pass rush can also continue to get their hands up in throwing lanes, tipping passes that hopefully result in turnovers.

3. Veteran Experience Shines Through

Youth versus experience. That’s how I view this game. Cleveland is in the middle of a youth movement with a highly-impactful rookie class. Pittsburgh has one of the NFL’s oldest rosters. And yet, key portions of the roster – Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf, Jalen Ramsey – will get their first true taste of AFC North ball just as the Browns’ rookies will (against Pittsburgh, at least; this is Cleveland’s third divisional game of the season).

So who wins out? The new kids on the block or the old heads? It’s a stark and fun difference to watch in this game.

The Steelers Will Lose If…

1. Front Doesn’t Rally To The Ball

Stopping the Browns’ running game is key. Or at least slowing it down. That means taking on rookie RB Quinshon Judkins, a powerful runner finding his groove and quickly establishing himself as the lead back.

One Steeler alone can’t take him down. The entire front, and really all 11 men on defense, must rally and make sure Judkins isn’t crushing Pittsburgh with yards after contact. Making sure that pile falls backwards, not forwards, will tell you a lot about this game.

2. All Of Cleveland’s Pass Rush Becomes Disruptive, Mutes Play-Action

Myles Garrett’s presence is obvious enough. But it’s not just Garrett providing the pressure. The Browns’ whole front is impressive and winning the line of scrimmage. Mason Graham, Maliek Collins, and Alex Wright among others. Pittsburgh’s front five and all of its added pieces, tight ends staying in, backs chipping, must hold up.

These types of fronts make Pittsburgh leery of using play-action. The Steelers aren’t using it a lot this year but it’s still an important part of its offensive scheme. Taking that off the menu will limit what the Steelers can do, especially in creating big plays.

3. More TOP Issues

Maybe I shouldn’t put this in the “losing” column. After all, Pittsburgh’s lost the time of possession and snap count battle in all four games. But it’d sure be nice to win this one. Unless the Steelers are finding more 80-yard touchdowns, losing out on time of possession in an old-school and physical game is a bad sign. It’s a team stat. It means the defense isn’t getting stops or turnovers and the offense isn’t extending drives.

How about a nice 67-play, 32-minute possession win? Keep the defense a little fresher heading into a Thursday night road game.

Prediction

Steelers: 21

Browns: 16

Season Prediction Record

1-3

I know you’re disappointed that I picked Pittsburgh this week.