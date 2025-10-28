Steelers Try Out Four Players Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted four players for workouts on Tuesday, according to the NFL transaction sheet. They hosted three safeties, including Vonn Bell, Darrick Forrest, and Eddie Jackson. They also hosted OT Jack Driscoll. The transaction sheet also shows that they waived DT Domenique Davis from IR.

Mike Tomlin announced that they would be hosting Bell and Jackson during his weekly press conference. Darrick Bell is reportedly set to sign with the Steelers’ practice squad. The only new name from this latest batch is Driscoll.

Driscoll initially entered the league as a fourth-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. He stayed with them through his rookie contract before signing with the Miami Dolphins in free agency. He didn’t last long in Miami and circled back to Philadelphia for the 2024 season.

The 6045, 306-pound tackle measured in with 33-inch arms, ran a 4.96 40-yard dash, and put up 23 reps on the bench press at the combine.

In five seasons, Driscoll appeared in 67 games with 18 starts. He’s played 1,448 total offensive snaps. Most of those snaps have come on the right side of the line at both tackle and guard. He’s primarily been a tackle in recent years, but played 438 snaps at right guard in 2021. He has also played 21 snaps throughout his career as a tackle-eligible.

With Steelers OG Isaac Seumalo recovering from a pec strain, jumbo package OL Spencer Anderson had to move inside to guard. That hurts one of their most effective personnel packages. Driscoll could potentially be an option to fill that role until Seumalo is back to full health.

As for Domenique Davis, he cleared waivers on Aug. 27 and reverted to IR on a split salary. He injured his foot during the Steelers’ final preseason game and never returned.