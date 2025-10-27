Steelers Stock Watch – WR Roman Wilson

Player: WR Roman Wilson

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: Despite the bad day for the Steelers, WR Roman Wilson continued his ascent into relevance with a strong game. In one night, he more than doubled his career output, culminating in his first score. Many misfortunes befell the Steelers on Sunday night, but Wilson’s game offered one bright spot.

You thought we were going to begin the week by laying into misery, didn’t you? Well, every once in a while I like to kick things off with a bright spot, and this one feels appropriate. Steelers fans have been waiting for Roman Wilson’s emergence for a year and a half now, after all.

Now, Wilson didn’t “arrive” last night, but he did have a good game, one in which he was actually relevant. On five targets, he caught four passes for 74 yards and a touchdown. He got things started early with a 45-yard catch three minutes into the game. Had Aaron Rodgers made a better throw, he might have had a 78-yard touchdown. As it was, the pass led him out of bounds.

Entering last night’s game, Roman Wilson had all of four catches on five targets for 36 yards. He matched his target and catch totals while more than doubling the yardage. And on top of that, he added a touchdown. Granted, it made no difference in the game as a too-little-too-late affair. And even then, the officials initially ruled it incomplete, though they were correctly overruled.

With one game remaining before the trade deadline, many expect the Steelers to look for a wide receiver. It does sound like they might sign Marquez Valdez-Scantling, in the meanwhile. But if they can get more out of Roman Wilson, with DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin III, plus their tight ends, they might not have to.

After all, the Steelers drafted Wilson expecting him to be a starter, so it shouldn’t surprise if he is one. He’s walked a long road just to get to this stage, but could this be his launching-off point?

