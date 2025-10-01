Steelers Stock Watch – WR DK Metcalf

Player: WR DK Metcalf

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: With his first 100-yard game as a Steeler, DK Metcalf is offering the Steelers return on investment. Early on, his connection with Aaron Rodgers was spotty, and he dropped some balls. But he’s found the end zone now three games in a row, and the potential for big plays is there. Of note, his work with Rodgers in Arthur Smith’s offense is providing him huge opportunities for yards after the catch.

After four games with the Steelers, DK Metcalf is on pace for a 64-reception, 1,109-yard, 13-touchdown season. I would certainly sign him for that, and the Steelers sure would have when trading for him in March. Although he isn’t quite on the same catch and target pace he’s used to, that can change as the season progresses.

Interestingly, Metcalf had his second-fewest targets of the season on Sunday with five. But he caught more passes than in any other game—all five. And thanks to an 80-yard catch-and-run, he finished with 126 yards, his first 100-yard game as a Steeler.

For his career, Metcalf is averaging 1,108 yards per 17 games, so he is right on track there. But with three touchdowns in four games, he could be leaning toward one of his best seasons. In 2020 and 2021, he caught 10 and 12 touchdowns, respectively. Those were his second and third seasons with Russell Wilson before the Seahawks traded him.

Working with Geno Smith, he never saw the same kind of production—because Smith wasn’t as good of a quarterback. One thing Aaron Rodgers can still do, however, is execute with accuracy. Especially in the red zone. He has already thrown two touchdowns to DK Metcalf in the red zone. And Metcalf showed on his 80-yard touchdown that he can make things happen, too.

After a long offseason, we finally know what this Steelers team will look like for the 2025 season. The dust is long settled on both free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft, and now we’re into the real thing. What final moves might the team make, if any? They’ve certainly made a flurry of moves, though some question whether they make much difference. This is a Steelers team starving for postseason success, but how desperate are they for a playoff win in 2025?