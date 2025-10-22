Steelers Stock Watch – WR Calvin Austin III

Player: WR Calvin Austin III

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: After missing the past two games due to injury, Calvin Austin III is hastening toward a return, perhaps this week. Although the Steelers have managed to move the ball without him, he is clearly an asset to the team. Not only is he a vertical threat, he can also be dangerous with the recent influx of slants. While he isn’t a slam dunk to play this week, he should be back by the next game at worst.

In the Steelers’ first four games, Calvin Austin III caught 10 passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns. That doesn’t sound like a whole lot, and it isn’t. But outside of the one gaffe in the end zone, he has made plays, and big plays, when given the opportunity. And they could use that after he missed the last two games due to a shoulder injury.

One subplot concerns special teams, though. Austin has been the Steelers’ punt returner, but since his injury, they have used Ke’Shawn Williams. The rookie undrafted free agent has flashed some potential and also returns kicks.

Regardless of what happens in the return game, though, Austin is still a starter on offense. And there is still a lot of untapped potential for how they can use him. Only in recent weeks have the Steelers started running more quick slants, for example. That could be a weapon for a little speedster like him, expanding his repertoire beyond the go ball.

Of course, outside of DK Metcalf, the Steelers are not running an offense this year with irreplaceable skill players. They are relying a lot on their tight ends, particularly Darnell Washington, but everyone’s role varies from week to week. It’s not clear how much Calvin Austin will play when he returns. He was playing about 80 percent of the snaps or more leading up to his injury. Will the Steelers drift back to that, or will they continue to be more variable with their personnel?

With regular season underway and the roster in place, it’s once again time to “take stock”. It took a while, but we finally saw some of that change the team talked about after the season ended. Certainly, the move to trade for WR DK Metcalf qualifies as a change, not to mention the accompanying contract. Oh, and they also traded some guy named George Pickens, which people found significant.

After a long offseason, we finally know what this Steelers team will look like for the 2025 season. The dust is long settled on both free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft, and now we’re into the real thing. What final moves might the team make, if any? They’ve certainly made a flurry of moves, though some question whether they make much difference. This is a Steelers team starving for postseason success, but how desperate are they for a playoff win in 2025?