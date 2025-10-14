Steelers Stock Watch – TE Darnell Washington

Player: TE Darnell Washington

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: Another week, another sizeable role in the Steelers’ game plan for third-year man Darnell Washington, now arguably their top tight end. Through five games, he has out-snapped Pat Freiermuth. Although Jonnu Smith has played a handful more snaps, Washington has had a bigger impact. Coming off a career-best game in receiving yards, it’s clear the Steelers are still exploring his versatility.

The Steelers have used Darnell Washington a lot since they drafted him, the Georgia product playing over 500 snaps in each of his first two seasons as it is. This year, however, he is playing nearly 60 percent of their offensive snaps, and that might trend upward. Over the past two weeks, he has been featured heavily in the game plan, though that will see ebbs and flows, surely.

While Washington is essential to the Steelers’ blocking efforts, he is also getting involved in the passing game. On Sunday, he drew five targets, catching three passes for a career-high 62 yards. That might not sound like a lot, but it is relative to his history.

Darnell Washington is not the type of tight end who is likely to put up Pro Bowl receiving numbers. Combined with his blocking, however, he seems to have No. 1 potential for a team like the Steelers. Right now, they’re pretty much using him that way, particularly as a blocker.

As the Steelers have made abundantly clear, however, that’s partly a reflection of schematics. Over the past two games, they have played 4-3 defenses, and they value Washington’s size against such fronts. But he’s still their best blocking tight end, whether against a four- or three-man front.

If this past game told us anything about Washington, I think it is that the Steelers are still finding out what they have in him. To a certain degree, they are treating him like a gadget receiver. Largely, they are scheming him open. Now, he isn’t the swiftest or the most nimble route runner. In terms of operating a scramble drill, I don’t know what instincts he might possess. But they know what he can do with the ball in his hands, and so does Denzel Ward.

