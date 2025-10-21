Steelers Stock Watch – RB Jaylen Warren

Player: RB Jaylen Warren

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: Back from a minor injury, Jaylen Warren put his stamp on the offense last week. Against the Bengals, he rushed for 127 yards and added 31 receiving. As the run blocking improves, he has shown the ability to take advantage, and it could turn the offense around.

The Steelers envisioned a strong defense and a strong run game to carry the team this year. Right now, it looks like the run game has a better chance of doing that. Especially with Jaylen Warren back and hitting on all cylinders, they may have something here.

In the past two games, Warren has rushed for 179 yards on just 27 carries. That’s a very healthy 6.6 yards per carry, even if he didn’t find the end zone. But Kenneth Gainwell has, thrice, and he is also running well. The combination of the two—and -perhaps eventually Kaleb Johnson—makes for a more balanced offense.

Over the Steelers’ first three games, Jaylen Warren found little room to work with. Even while forcing missed tackles, he wasn’t getting the blocking he needed. On 43 carries, he picked up just 132 yards at 3.1 yards per carry. Of course, he nearly matched that total in just the Bengals game alone.

At the same time, we also have to acknowledge that the Bengals have one of the worst defenses in the league. But the Steelers’ run game has been on an upward trajectory for a few games now, so it’s not a one-off thing. Jaylen Warren has a very good test up next against the Packers, though, who average just 3.5 yards per attempt this year.

With regular season underway and the roster in place, it’s once again time to “take stock”. It took a while, but we finally saw some of that change the team talked about after the season ended. Certainly, the move to trade for WR DK Metcalf qualifies as a change, not to mention the accompanying contract. Oh, and they also traded some guy named George Pickens, which people found significant.

After a long offseason, we finally know what this Steelers team will look like for the 2025 season. The dust is long settled on both free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft, and now we’re into the real thing. What final moves might the team make, if any? They’ve certainly made a flurry of moves, though some question whether they make much difference. This is a Steelers team starving for postseason success, but how desperate are they for a playoff win in 2025?