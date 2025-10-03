Steelers Stock Watch – OLB Nick Herbig

Player: OLB Nick Herbig

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: Third-year OLB Nick Herbig continues to produce at an efficient clip when he is in the game. With a sack and a half and another huge forced intentional grounding that is as good as a sack, he is quietly showing himself to be a ferocious pass rusher. And the more snaps he plays, the more he proves he is no fluke or rotational product.

Through two-plus seasons, Nick Herbig has played roughly a season’s worth of snaps for a starter, give or take. Really, he could still add on another 100 snaps or two—about two more games, let’s say. He has already produced 10.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, and an interception. That’s not to mention 14 tackles for loss and 22 quarterback hits, which matter. One of his three “hits” last Sunday forced an intentional grounding penalty, which is as good as a sack. And frankly, it should count as one, as the quarterback gave himself up. But I digress.

Nick Herbig has started the past two games, with Alex Highsmith sidelined due to injury. In those two games, he has recorded two and a half sacks, forced a fumble, and made two tackles for loss, with eight hits on the quarterback.

Despite missing a game and only starting two, Herbig ranks tied for ninth in the NFL with his eight hits. He has more hits than T.J. Watt, who is sitting at six, with three sacks. Coincidentally, they are the only players with more than five quarterback hits and an interception this year.

While that’s a random quirky stat, it also speaks to the parallels between Watt and Herbig. The latter has largely modeled his game around the former. He has been an eager student since going back to college. But Watt would also be the first to admit that Herbig is more than capable of teaching him, too.

Really, the biggest question remaining surrounding Nick Herbig is what his future holds. The Steelers still have Alex Highsmith, but can Herbig surpass him and take over a starting job? If so, what do they do with Highsmith and his contract? You never want to part with a quality pass rusher, but how many can you afford to pay? And Herbig certainly looks like a guy who will get paid sooner than later.

