Steelers Stock Watch – OLB Alex Highsmith

Player: OLB Alex Highsmith

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: After missing most of the season thus far, OLB Alex Highsmith looks to be back this week, bolstering the Steelers’ pass rush. Granted, they had their best two-game stretch in years without him, but that’s an unfair characterization. Nick Herbig held down the fort without him, but with Highsmith, the Steelers are far stronger.

Never mind the future, Alex Highsmith remains one of the Steelers’ best players right now. Getting him back healthy is a huge boost to a defense that aims to keep the pressure fresh and flowing. Nick Herbig deserves full marks for the job he did starting in Highsmith’s place. One could easily argue that he is deserving of a starting job.

The “problem” is, of course, when you have more starting-caliber players than starting jobs. And Alex Highsmith is still very much worth a starting job. He was playing quite well this season before going down with his latest injury. Despite the work he’s put in to avoid soft-tissue injuries, it simply hasn’t worked. Already, he’s suffered two this year going back to training camp.

Speaking to reporters this week, Highsmith admitted that the injury has lingered a bit. I don’t know what that means with respect to impacting his playing time or effectiveness, but he’s back. He practiced in full yesterday, and should do so again today.

Having missed the past two games, the question is, will the Steelers have Alex Highsmith on a pitch count? With Nick Herbig (and Jack Sawyer), they obviously don’t need to push him. He’ll want to be out there for as many snaps as he can get, but a reinjury is the last thing anybody wants. And the Steelers repeatedly acknowledge that Herbig wants and deserves more snaps, anyway.

