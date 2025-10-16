Steelers Stock Watch – CB Joey Porter Jr.

Player: CB Joey Porter Jr.

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: Third-year CB Joey Porter Jr. finally started and finished a game this season last Sunday, and he looked like the corner the Steelers need. Not just for now—perhaps not even for now—but certainly for the future. It’s just one game, but he played sticky, aggressive coverage, and he played with confidence.

For the first time all season, the Steelers played and completed a game with their starting secondary. Joey Porter Jr. and DeShon Elliott both went down in the season opener. Elliott returned in Week 4, but Porter only returned last Sunday.

And while they played a rookie cornerback making his second NFL start, it’s also not a coincidence that they had their best game. The Browns had just 183 net yards passing, 248 total yards, and nine points. The rush and coverage complemented each other well, each element making plays.

For his part, Joey Porter had multiple passes defensed, although his second one really should have been an interception. The irony is that his father was one of the great “hands” edge players of all time, with 12 career interceptions. At this rate, he won’t catch up to pop in that regard unless he gets going.

Although Porter got flagged once last Sunday, it was for being offside, not for holding or pass interference. One of the major concerns at the end of his second season was his high rate of penalties. If he can play clean while staying aggressive, he might just be the future shutdown cornerback they hoped he could be.

If he can also stay on the field, that is. Porter left the game multiple times last Sunday, dealing with bumps and bruises. With the Steelers playing on a short week—tonight, in fact—that won’t help matters. But he’ll have a long rest afterward, and the recovery will feel all the better with another win.

