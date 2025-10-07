Steelers Stock Watch – CB Joey Porter Jr.

Player: CB Joey Porter Jr.

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: Joey Porter Jr. confirmed he will return to the Steelers’ lineup this weekend after missing the past three games. Although he hoped to play before the bye, he deferred to coaches, who preferred to hold him out. Having not played since the season opener, he figures to be a big addition to the defense. And just in time, as Jalen Ramsey seems likely to miss some games.

Joey Porter Jr. hasn’t played since the season opener after going down with an injury that at the time sounded minor. While he believes he could have returned sooner, he ultimately sat out three games. He told reporters yesterday he was hoping to play in Ireland before the bye but deferred to coaches.

Specifically, Porter referred to HC Mike Tomlin and his plan. Lately, Tomlin has erred toward the side of caution with injured starters, often seeming to hold them out for an extra week. Presumably with an eye toward avoiding reinjury, it is a gamble when the goal every week is to win.

The Steelers handled Porter’s injury reasonably well, Brandin Echols stepping up in his absence. The biggest loss with him being sidelined was the communication. He and DeShon Elliott are the only members of the secondary this season returning from last year. With both missing time, the Steelers were working with an entirely new group that was learning one another.

Unfortunately, it Joey Porter’s return coincides with Jalen Ramsey’s injury. From the sounds of it, Ramsey will miss multiple games, further delaying the opportunity to get a good look at this new secondary’s full potential.

Porter entered this season facing a lot of pressure to take a step forward, which many believe he did not do last year. Obviously, he hasn’t logged enough playing time to evaluate that in any way so far this year. With Ramsey sidelined, a lot will be riding on Porter to hold down the fort. But that’s why they drafted him where they did.

With regular season on the way and the roster in place, it’s once again time to “take stock”. It took a while, but we finally saw some of that change the team talked about after the season ended. Certainly, the move to trade for WR DK Metcalf qualifies as a change, not to mention the accompanying contract. Oh, and they also traded some guy named George Pickens, which people found significant.

After a long offseason, we finally know what this Steelers team will look like for the 2025 season. The dust is long settled on both free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft, and now we’re into the real thing. What final moves might the team make, if any? They’ve certainly made a flurry of moves, though some question whether they make much difference. This is a Steelers team starving for postseason success, but how desperate are they for a playoff win in 2025?